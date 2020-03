Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 20:05 Hits: 6

Stocks soared Tuesday as the Trump administration and Senate Democrats closed in on a nearly $2 trillion stimulus plan and economic rescue package after days of tense negotiations.The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of 11.4...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/489301-stocks-soar-as-senate-closes-in-on-economic-rescue-package