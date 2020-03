Articles

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said that it predicts the global coronavirus pandemic will cause an economic downturn on par with the 2008 global recession. “First, the outlook for global growth: for 2020 it is negative — a...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/489174-imf-coronavirus-recession-will-be-as-bad-as-financial-crisis