My long-read Q&A with Ben Thompson on the Big Tech, innovation, and China

Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020

How entrenched are America’s biggest tech companies — will they remain dominant 10 or 20 years into the future? In the meantime, how should these companies handle concerns surrounding data privacy or controversies regarding content moderation? And how likely is China to surpass America on the tech frontier? In today’s episode, Ben Thompson and I explore each of these questions at length.

Ben is the author and founder of Stratechery, a subscription-based newsletter focused on business and strategy for the technology industry. He also co-hosts the Exponent podcast about tech and society, along with James Allworth.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: There are four American trillion-dollar tech companies: Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Google. That may even be the right order by market cap. Will they be the four most valuable US companies a decade from now?

Thompson: My suspicion is yes, actually, which is a bit of a contrarian view in Silicon Valley. The dominant theme is that it’s just a matter of time until the next paradigm or platform comes along, and while the current ones won’t go away, they’ll diminish in importance. That’s what happened with IBM. That’s what happened with Microsoft. The assumption is that’s what’s going to happen going forward.

I’m not so sure, to be honest. People think about these discrete events: Moving from mainframes to PCs and then PCs to mobile. And I think you could actually look at it holistically, and what you’re seeing is a shift from having destination computing, where you go to a room and all your resources were in one place in that mainframe room. Then spread out a little bit, where you had PCs on desks. And you had the backend office with servers, and there was an internal company intranet, to what we have today, which is these global hyperscales, like cloud services, that are everywhere. And then mobile devices that are in your pocket all the time.

And if that’s actually one continuum of going from accessing computers at one spot to everywhere and from batch computing to continuous computing, it’s not super clear. What’s next? I mean, are we going to interstellar computing?

So given that, I think there will be new technologies. I think augmented reality will be a thing. You’ll have different ways of computing with the Internet and devices and the cloud will be super important to that. But my suspicion is all those new territories are going to be led by the current companies.

These are four companies that do different things. They’re not just “Google is search, main revenue is advertising. Amazon is retail, Microsoft is cloud, and it has this legacy business as well. And then Apple selling these amazing devices.”

Am I wrong in thinking of them as doing four different things, or are they all going to be doing many of the same things, but competing against each other?

Well, I think the main thing is that they’re all platforms. And by platform, I mean they facilitate connections on top of themselves. The word itself is actually quite descriptive for what a platform is. Microsoft Windows is like the classic platform, where you had developers and you had users and they all needed Windows to work together. And that’s the case in all of this. Amazon’s AWS and Azure are the two largest cloud providers. Google is also competing in that space.

A lot of the websites that you and I visit or the apps that we use are running on AWS or Azure. And so once those are built, those are quite sustainable. You have a three-sided network where you have the folks building the application, you have the platform itself, and you have the users that are using it. And that’s very hard to shift and move around. So that strikes a degree of permanence.

Meanwhile, you have Apple and Google, which are platforms in the mobile phone category with Android and iOS. And again, that is a very sticky situation. Google has a third platform, which is advertising. The vast advertising all over the web — not just on Google search, but throughout websites all over the world — are rest on a foundation built by Google is the fact that they’re in the foundation of all these sorts of use cases. That gives them the higher degree of permanence I think people might appreciate.

I said 10 years. Could you imagine in 20 years there being half a dozen tech companies which are far more influential in our lives than those four? Or are those “forever companies”? I mean, that’s way a lot of people in Washington think of these companies — as these big powerful companies that are never going away, and we’re at an “end of history” for technology. So whatever that new technology is, it’ll be run by them and maybe Facebook as well.

Well, at some point, I think we’re going to learn a lesson about proclaiming anything “the end of history.” And I suspect that applies here as well. Like I said, from a Silicon Valley perspective, to say even 10 years out something is going to be the case is pretty far out on a limb. And that’s a justified perspective. The fact of the matter is, I think the burden of proof does lie with those that are saying this is a permanent situation because that has simply not been the case with technology previously.

I think what makes technology different is this: Just to stay in place requires huge amounts of investment and constant improvement and reiteration. And software is a very fragile thing. The dynamics that make these companies grow very quickly also means that they can lose users and can dissipate very, very quickly.

Apple’s headquarters is seen in Cupertino, California in this aerial photo taken January 13, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

If it makes sense, a dominant company that took decades to build is probably in many respects more durable than one that took a couple of years to build. And I think that’s intuitive, and I suspect that’s the case here.

From a Washington perspective, I get a little worried. If they didn’t see this coming, why should they think they now know what the inevitable future is forever and ever more?

Can you imagine one of the biggest, most valuable companies not being a traditional tech company — either a software company or a company that make some devices? Could one of the biggest tech companies 15 years from now be a genetic editing company or biotech company?

I don’t know that would be a tech company, per se. But yeah, sure, absolutely. I mean, it was only a decade ago all the largest companies, I believe, still were all the oil companies. Everyone at Stratechery remembers this because Apple was dueling with ExxonMobil to be the biggest company in the world for quite a while before zooming past it, along with these other companies.

So again, I certainly would make no predictions about 20 years out. Like I said, I feel quite out on a limb being 10 years out. And even then, it’s worth remembering that the value these companies have, the permanence they have, derives from genuinely facilitating new opportunities and new markets, which is very valuable. And I don’t want that to be forgotten.

President Trump recently called those four the MAGA Club — the trillion-dollar American tech companies. When the president refers to those companies almost like they’re our “national champion” companies, do you view that as a throwaway line? Or do you think that actually means something regarding how the American government will eventually treat these big companies?

It’s an interesting question. There’s no question that President Trump is very effective at branding — it doesn’t get much more on-brand than that. I do think that these companies are a tremendous asset to the United States. The idea of all of the global platforms being centered in the US — obviously with the significant exception regarding the Chinese market — is a very positive thing in my estimation.

Facebook is a little bit of a different case. It’s less of a platform than the other ones, but again, its dominant share is in the communications mediums. I think the US should view it as a real asset and a positive — not from just a strategic sense, but from a cultural sense — that these companies that are rooted in our values are the biggest players here.

It’s a real golden goose, not just from an economic perspective, but from a cultural and influence perspective. Obviously, criticism is warranted. I have been very critical myself. Obviously oversight is warranted. But at the same time, let’s keep in mind that these are real assets.

There are some concerns that these companies are stifling competition. Is that a legitimate concern?

Again, it depends on the level of what you’re looking at. Are we seeing competition for AWS and Azure as far as hyper-scales go? Not really. Are we seeing competition, as far as app stores go, on iPhones or operating systems? Not really.

But I think those are for real, justifiable reasons: The natural state of an operating system market is that there be only one or two. In fact, for many years people were predicting that iOS and the iPhone would diminish and go away because Android has such a larger market share and there are real winner-take-all effects in these platform markets. The fact that we actually ended up with two — when I first started Stratechery I had a lot of runway to write about why there would be two instead of one, and that ended up being the case —I think that’s natural in operating markets.

Via Twenty20

Now, that certainly means there’s a role for regulations here. I think when it comes to app stores, for example, the way that Apple, and to a much lesser extent Google, leverage their position to extract rents is something that’s worth paying attention to. But I think the reason they are dominant is because that’s the natural outcome of these markets with strong network effects. I don’t think it’s because they were doing anything concerning.

One concern is that they’re buying up all these smaller companies that could be potential competitors. They themselves that could be the new major tech companies five or 10 years down the road. Are these acquisitions on net a good thing or a bad thing?

This is a really interesting question. I think there’s an example that looms large: Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram, which I think was very problematic from a competitive standpoint. At the same time, when Facebook bought Instagram, it was at $1 billion. Most people were like, “Why are you spending so much money on this little photo editing app that has 30 million users?” In tech terms, that’s not very many.

Do you think it was a failure only in retrospect? Or at the time of purchase, was there enough there that a different decision should have been made?

I don’t think there was enough there. I think Facebook could have challenged it in court — had it been blocked — and they probably would’ve won. Instagram had no business model. There was no obvious market to compare sharing, and not that many users.

Again, I think a few of us in technology saw it coming. I was on Twitter and I noted that it could happen. Microsoft acquired a company that owned the remains of Netscape. And I made the analogy on the same day: Wasn’t that ironic that Microsoft was acquiring Netscape the same day that Facebook was acquiring Instagram? Because there were similarities there.

But from a legal perspective, I don’t think there was really a case to be made under established US law. Now the reason why this is problematic is: That’s established in everyone’s head that acquisitions are a bad thing. And to me that it actually, I’m very, very concerned we’re moving into a dangerous point of view on this, where we have one acquisition in mind. And there’s lots of folks saying acquisitions are bad generally, and I think that’s a very bad place to be.

Acquisitions are very good. They’re very important, particularly for tech. And the reason is, number one, this diffuses technology far more rapidly. Where someone has a real cool breakthrough and it goes on one of these platforms, it’s immediately diffused to hundreds of millions — if not billions —of people. That’s a real consumer benefit.

Number two, I think it really spurs a lot more investment in risk-taking, because there is an alternate exit strategy. No one goes into building a company with the goal of being acquired. But the fact that that’s a possibility means that it’s more likely that investments will be made, especially for really high-risk technology investments. Because those are already hard. Technology’s already very hard. R&D is already very difficult. To say you can only do that investment if you’re also can build a business model and go to markets and go with it. When in reality, if you can just get it to work and that becomes attractive enough, that’s a good reason to build that technology. And again and get it diffused rapidly.

From an employee and startup entrepreneur perspective, for example, the FTC is looking at these under $80 million under $95 million transactions. This is madness. All these acquisitions are failed companies. No one starts a company to be acquired for less than $95 million. What these actually are “acquihires” —where a good, smart team built something, and it didn’t work out. So Facebook or Google acquires them.

To me, this is one of the biggest examples of the big companies giving back to the tech ecosystem, because they’re providing a soft landing spot for folks that are going to give it a go. And the vast majority of these founders go into a Facebook or Google for couple of years, wait for their shares to amass, then they go out and do another startup. And that’s a great thing. None of these companies that are acquired for such insignificant amounts of money are would-be Facebook or Google competitors.

But there’s certainly this wave in Washington DC — regarding not just the smaller acquisitions or acquihires but these very large acquisitions — to undo them. To split up Facebook into WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook or to split up Amazon into a cloud company and a marketplace company. So there’s a wave of people thinking that’s a great idea.

Do you sense that there’s any real thought about what that would be like? What would that do to those companies? What would that do to the benefits these companies are currently giving consumers?

Well, the fact that the majority of these ideas are posited without actually articulating the harm that goes to consumers is evidence in itself. Because the reality is: No consumer feels put out by Amazon. Everyone loves Amazon. Is it hard to be a supplier on Amazon? Absolutely. Are those suppliers limited and gated from the market? Absolutely not. That’s a real challenge.

Via Twenty20

A lot of these critics don’t realize that there’s no gating of the market. This isn’t like the railways of old, where if you didn’t have access to the railway you had no recourse. Today, you can go directly to consumers. And the fact that that’s difficult is just a matter of business. So broadly speaking, I think that there’s been a real failure to make the case about why this is a problem from a consumer perspective.

As far as the second point: Unwinding acquisitions I personally have real qualms about. If the rules can be changed retroactively, how can you trust the rules in the first place? It’s a real violation of the rule of law.

It may have been better if somehow, with perfect foresight, the Instagram acquisition wasn’t allowed, but now, given where we’re at, you would not unwind that acquisition.

I would not. One, it’s been a long time. It’s been nearly a decade. Number two, it discounts the real investment and impact Facebook made. I think it shows a real lack of understanding of how these companies operate and what they bring to the market to say that Instagram would be anywhere near as large or as profitable as it is today had it not been for Facebook’s investment.

In fact, the real reason why I regret that acquisition is this: The reason it’s so impactful in the market is because Facebook and Instagram are a unified advertising market where you can one-stop shop for any advertiser. And I think that if Instagram was separate, advertising would have had to diversify and build different strategies that are predicated on serving multiple apps, whereas now they can just go to Facebook.

But implicit in that is an acknowledgement that a huge part of Instagram’s value is predicated on being a part of Facebook and the work that Facebook did there. Facebook also drove a lot of new users to Instagram. I mean, you’re getting from 30 million to over a billion. Facebook is very, very good at growth, and was very good at pushing folks to Instagram.

Are we really going to say, “We’re going to separate this,” and assume that everything Facebook contributed was not for consumer welfare?

That exact point. It seems to me that most of the people who are interested in breaking these companies up and heavily regulating them are antitrust activists and attorneys. A lot of very smart people. Just listening to them, I get a sense that they’re not business people. They don’t know how businesses work. They don’t know the history of business. Everything Amazon does, they’re amazed — as if Amazon is the first person to ever to think of doing private labeling.

There just seems to be a little hubris when you say you’re going to take these biggest, most valuable companies, and you’re going to start to splitting off chunks. Instagram here, YouTube there, Waze there. AWS there. It seems like a lot.

I mean, I completely agree. I do think it’s very hubristic. I understand and appreciate the sentimentality against bigness. And I think some folks, if they are honest, don’t like these companies because they are large and dominant, and that to them feels against the American ethos of small business, which is a long running impulse in American politics. I think the entire Jefferson-wing, Democratic wing has been predicated on pushing against centralized power — pushing it back to the view of the farmers and rural areas, which is ironic given the demographic base of the parties today.

I can appreciate that impulse, but let’s be honest about it. Some people want to break these companies up because they’re big. Not because there’s actually been demonstrated harm.

Now there are harms to be looked at. I think the app store is a significant issue — particularly Apple’s control of it. I think Google’s control of the advertising market is deeply problematic. Google for many years did this thing where they were called the “Last Look,” where you would bid on advertising on a website and Google would run the auction. They would put in a bid to show an ad to this person, and someone else would win the bid. Then Google would say, “Oh, you won the bid. You must know something I don’t know. I’m going to not just trump that bid. I’m going to actually incorporate that information about this user into my own data.” They were basically stealing data from other advertisers.

That might’ve been hard to follow, but the key thing is that it was extremely abusive, and it had been going on for years. That is where attention needs to be focused: actual abuse of the system. So there are absolutely things to look at. The fact that Amazon is really good at delivering packages quickly and acquires a lot of customers for that reason — which gives them power over suppliers — to me, that’s good business.

It’s surveillance capitalism a real thing? And if it is a real thing, is it a bad thing?

I think that surveillance capitalism is a term for a particular point of view that I pretty strongly disagree with. From what I can understand, when people think about these companies accumulating data on you, I think that the vision that comes to mind is like the East German Stasi and those pictures of bookshelves and file cabinets. You can go in and look up someone’s file. I can look you up and see what you’ve been up to.

And the reality is: If you just think about it, that by definition would not scale to hundreds of millions of people. There aren’t enough file cabinets in the world.

The way this data is actually accumulated and used is a series of vector equations that are inscrutable to anyone. And when you go in, that data is not sold nor processed. What an advertiser does is they walk to Facebook and says, “We have a product that really appeals to men in their late twenties. Primarily we want to target men in their 20s in Los Angeles that likes sports.” And Facebook doesn’t say who those people are. They just say, “Okay, we will find people that fit that description, and we will put this advertisement in front of them.”

So Facebook is acting as a mediator between the advertiser and the user. They’re not selling your data. If someone says that Facebook and Google are selling data, that’s a real sign that I think they’re not being particularly serious about this conversation.

Now, is that a bad thing? I don’t think so. In fact, I would say the opposite. I think it’s actually a positive thing. This is why: Obviously, the idea of accumulating all this data seems very problematic. At the same time, it’s implicit in using computers. Computers by nature churn and throw off tons and tons of data logs, locations, IP addresses, all this stuff. The websites you visit, everything is logged.

And the positives that come out of this are quite significant. With Facebook and Google, for example, everyone’s wondering: Why haven’t they disrupted TV? Why is TV — and TV advertising in particular — still relatively strong? It’s starting to come down a little bit just this year, but it persisted for many years.

And the reason is because a lot of advertisers, unlike Facebook and Google are not like big CPG companies like, like P&G or something along those lines. They’re small businesses, often that are started on the internet to go direct to consumers. They’re only viable because the internet makes it possible to serve people across a wide geographic area with super low costs, and you can advertise directly to your intended customer at a much lower price than is possible like advertising on TV, for example.

This is tremendously beneficial to economic growth. It’s beneficial to small business formation. It’s leads to new opportunities that benefit all consumers that get a much wider array of services instead of one-size-fits-all from the big consumer packaged goods companies. They get all these individual unique items that weren’t possible previously.

This benefit is widely overlooked, and there’s not a real explanation from the data perspective of what would we do differently. I mean, the all these privacy laws end up just cementing these biggest players.

You think that’s a real thing? Maybe the companies, in an ideal world, would prefer to be left alone, but if there’s going to be regulation, ultimately they will benefit because they can deal with the regulation and the little guys can’t.

Yeah. We’ve already seen that in Europe. GDPR has only increased Google and Facebook’s dominance of advertising. And the reason is: They collect all the data on their own platform and then they can serve the ads using their own platform and they’re not passing data around to anyone.

Whereas your typical publications, for example, don’t have the scale to have the same data operations. They rely on third parties to do it for them. And third parties work across multiple sites. Well guess what? That sort of third-party integration is exactly the thing that is targeted and hurt by regulations like GDPR.

Andrea Jelinek, the head of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB), a new European body created to enforce the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), gives a news conference on the day the European data privacy regulation enters into force, in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Just this week, Europe released a big data pool, saying “We’re going to be competitive with the US and China.” All of these talking points were starkly at odds with the regulation they’ve already passed, as far as privacy things go.

So I think this idea of there being a tension between privacy and competition is a very real thing. I think the US should be wary of following something like GDPR at the risk of really cementing dominance. We think these big guys are dominant now. Just wait till we see what happens after similar laws are passed.

Do you have any idea of what we should do about content moderation? What that regulation should look like? Or if there should be regulation, or do we just keep muddling through trying things, seeing what people are seeing, how it works, trying something else? Do we really know? Are there any grand plans out there that you like about what to do?

It is a brutally difficult problem with impossible tradeoffs. For comparison, I think there are obvious tradeoffs like privacy and competition, and I come down pretty clearly on one side. But in this case of moderating content, I think it gets much more difficult and morally problematic. You have to make choices.

That’s the key thing: Everything entails choices. I think we should start first off by acknowledging that and not holding companies responsible, which is very easy to do. Whenever a company decides, you can always choose the opposite and say they’re doing it wrong, just given the nature of these choices.

Where I would start is with the discussion in Washington about Section 230. In my eyes, this is madness. I think it belies a real misunderstanding of what Section 230 is and does. There was a case with CompuServe a long time ago, where CompuServe was not editing anything on their forums. Someone wrote something disparaging about a company. CompuServe was sued, and the judge said, “No, CompuServe is not liable. It’s third parties.”

A couple of years later, Prodigy was sued by Stratton Oakmont — the Wolf on Wall Street firm. And Prodigy lost. And the reason they lost the case, as the judge said, was because Prodigy was moderating discussion. By the act of moderating, they were taking responsibility for everything on their platform. And so Section 230 was an explicit response to the Prodigy case, which said: “Just because you moderate does not make you responsible for everything on your platform.”

Which is critical. If these folks that want to take away 230, the only way for a company to respond is to end all moderation. So if you want zero moderation on the internet, well then, go ahead. Remove 230. What’s going to happen is we’re going to have this range of zero user-generated content and total mayhem. There’ll be no middle ground.

Section 230 staked out a middle ground, where companies could moderate, could do their best to moderate, and wouldn’t be held liable if they didn’t do it perfectly. And to me that’s a great compromise. It seems very mistaken that we’re talking about getting rid of that.

Well, I think you have a lot of people who don’t know what to do, and that seems like something to be done, and it seems like a silver bullet.

Because they don’t want to face the fact that these are impossible tradeoffs.

There are tradeoffs, there are consequences, and it’s not going to be neat and clean. And sometimes it is a muddle.

The framework that I would use is I think anything that’s on the infrastructure level, there should be complete immunity. So for example, if you’re an ISP, you should not be responsible for what goes over your wires. And this should apply to copyright too, by the way. The fact that Comcast can be sued because a user is patterning content is very problematic to me. Because it’s infrastructure, and infrastructure shouldn’t be getting involved. A website like AWS should be immune.

If you get into a higher level, where you are actually directly interfacing with users, then — in the US, the government is gated by the First Amendment — I think there is room and it’s justifiable to act more there.

I don’t have a problem with Facebook or Twitter moderating and deleting stuff and banning folks, because, at the end of the day, those folks can go and set up their own website. Like let’s be clear about how this works. That’s it. That’s the nature of the web.

We should preserve the ability for anyone to speak. I don’t necessarily think we need to preserve by law “the ability of everyone to be heard,” to use an axiom. And I think that’s a reasonable place to settle on.

Lots of policy makers in the US are not only worried about China becoming a tech superpower, but the leading tech superpower. Does state capitalism work? Have they figured something out that we have not figured out?

I don’t think so. I think it’s important to note that the first predominant part of China’s rise, as far as technology goes, has been adopting and copying Western technology. So we should be clear about that. Certainly China has now proceeded in its own direction, particularly from a consumer perspective, with apps like WeChat, WeChat Pay, and Alibaba and things on those lines, and that’s fine.

I think a lot of those are a path-dependency thing. In China, everyone came online in the last 10 years, mostly via smartphone. They skipped the PC era. Yes, there were PCs in China, but at a much smaller number. And so this enabled the creation of an entirely new experience, a new app, and new payments. Because if you are doing something for the first time and you could assume that everyone had a smartphone, you would do it differently than a developer in the US. In the US, all these things developed over time: Credit cards came out in the late 60s, then the PC. And so our path to payments, for example, was a very, very different one. I would ascribe the differences in the markets more to path dependence than I would to state control.

That noted, something like a WeChat, for example, is also a product of state control. WeChat is a surveillance network. Those doctors that were spoken to the police because they were talking about that the virus, they were in a private WeChat group. So just to be very, very clear about why the government is very pleased about WeChat being everywhere and controlling payments and everyone’s talking on it — that gives them an eye into everything. So that’s a great way to achieve dominant market access as a company.

Is that what we want to replicate? I don’t think so. Now the big question is going forward.

Do we need a “Made in America 2025” plan?

I don’t think so. And there’s a bit of looking at history — my personal view on how innovation matters — I think that innovation comes from an environment where you are able to take risks. You’re able to fail, and you’re able to “rumor-monger,” to use a Chinese term. You’re able to go in your own direction.

I’m actually increasingly concerned about China going forward, simply because China was so freewheeling and was arguably more capitalistic than the US, in some respects, for 30 years. And that was a big part of their success. Now they are rapidly accelerating in the opposite direction, with much more top-down state control.

That may work in driving massive investments to things like semiconductor factories. But is that going to work to actually create innovation? I don’t think innovation is a product of massive amounts of investment and central planning. I think it’s a product of free markets and the ability to try something new and you succeed or fail based on what people want, not based on whether a government official thinks it’s a good idea.

So this may sound idealistic, but I think history is in my favor. We will have a real test case for it over the next 10, 20 years. It follows that the US should be leaning against government control, should be going in the opposite direction, should be driving for more freedom and for freer markets. Because we don’t have it in us to compete with China when it comes to centralized control. China likes to brag about building a hospital and throwing much people in it. Well, one, property rights are trampled. Two, those hospitals were more like prisons.

Being in the middle would be worse than anything. Why do we want to imitate China on China’s game? We should play our game and go in the opposite direction.

I’m going to ask you two or three more questions. Give me super short answers, as short as you want.

One, does the US need to be first in 5G?

I think the US has underappreciated and underinvested on the importance of infrastructure. The way that we’ve offloaded things to China, particularly on the manufacturing side of things, is very problematic. We’re seeing the roots of that.

That said, I think 5G is oversold as being transformative. I think it will be transformative in the way that 3G and LTE were transformative. They work in the long run. People use data way more. The power of these tech companies is in part because people have access to data everywhere at an acceptable speed. So they were long-run transformative, but I think “It’s going to be death if you’re not first” is probably overstating it.

The Silicon Valley office of Huawei and its U.S. subsidiary Futurewei Technologies Inc. in Santa Clara, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Lanhee Lee

That said, I think it is a wakeup call that the US needs to do more in when it comes to manufacturing, infrastructure, routers, and things along those lines. The fact that we have no competitor — like, we’re hoping Nokia and Erickson pick up the slack — is a problem.

If not a “Made in America 2025” plan, do you have any advice for policymakers who are worried that the US won’t stay on the tech frontier?

I would start at a high level: We’re not going to out-central control China. So we should probably run in the opposite direction. The instinct should be towards reducing regulations, reducing burdens in this direction.

Number two: I feel like I’m cheating the answer, because I’m saying the answer is to do less, not to do more, but at a base level, I do agree that’s the case. Now, is there room for more investment in core science, fundamental breakthroughs? Absolutely. I do think there is a lot about the US having the breakthroughs come from universities, as far as the internet goes.

One thing to keep in mind is the Bell Labs thing. This is arguably the greatest regulatory triumph in antitrust. The US settled with A&T, and A&T had to license for free all of their things in Bell Labs. What’s ironic about that is everyone wildly criticized the government for giving into A&T. And actually what was labeled at the time as a government failure was a massive triumph.

To that end, I think licensing and patent law is a huge choke on innovation. The reality is that there’s such a return to being first in technology and in software that to layer on patent protection on top of that makes zero sense. Like, the point of patents is not patents for their own sake. The founders realized patents were problematic — it’s a government-enforced monopoly. The point, however, is to give a reason to innovate and engender a spirit of innovation.

Well, technology and software companies don’t need a reason to innovate. They don’t need a spirit of innovation. So I think overhauling the patent environment around software — in particular around licensing — would actually be a tremendous move toward innovation.

And finally, there’s been some criticism of tech and Silicon Valley: They used to do big things for America — they put a man on the moon — and now they only give us social media. The complaint is that Silicon Valley and American tech need to dream big dreams again. Do you think that American tech continues to dream big dreams, or do the critics have a point?

I would note that I am sitting in Taipei, Taiwan recording a podcast with you over a Silicon Valley company’s software, and this podcast is going to be published and dispersed all over the world in a way that really wasn’t possible not that long ago. So I do think it’s easy to overlook what has happened to date. Do we need to do more as far as like things like going to space, going to the moon, overhauling transportation? I do think so.

I’m little fuzzier on what that means. I think there are probably things we can do regarding a new funding mechanism. Venture capital obviously is long-term investment, but it’s also an investment brings returns in like a decade or so. Maybe we need a new vehicle, new regulations around financing that make it viable to build projects that are 20-year projects or 30-year projects.

It’s a good question. I do agree with the broad critique. I guess I haven’t thought super deeply about the right approach to it, but there is something there. And it’s also both overstated, if you can hold both those thoughts in your head.

I’ll do my best. My guest has been Ben Thompson. Ben, thanks so much for coming onto the show.

Absolutely. Thanks for having me.

