The medical capacity gap is our economic problem

It bears repeating what many others have already said: Our economic descent is a consequence of a severe public health threat. Therefore, our priority must be to create a pathway for managing the pandemic without strict reliance on social distancing. We are not there yet, or even close to being there. Simply lifting the current restrictions soon, as President Trump seems inclined to do, is not the answer and is likely to make the problem much worse.

What is causing anxiety, and leading us to embrace social distancing, is the certainty that our medical system does not have the capacity to handle a surge in COVID-19 victims all at once. If those hit hardest by the virus come into the medical system more gradually, over months instead of weeks, the mortality rate will fall. That must be the goal. Allowing the rapid spread of the virus, with a premature return to normalcy, will backfire as the public becomes alarmed at the human cost of overwhelmed hospitals.

For the moment, therefore, social distancing must continue while the medical capacity gap is closed with rapid escalation of inpatient beds, supplies, and equipment.

While chaotic and far from adequate, there is progress on this front. In the US epicenter, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered all hospitals in the state to expand their capacity by at least 50 percent, and preferably by 100 percent. All elective surgeries have now been cancelled, effective March 25th, which will free up another large portion of existing capacity, and other facilities are being repurposed to handle the expected overflow of patients (COVID-19 and others). Every state should be implementing similar measures.

The third round of emergency legislation now being assembled in Congress may help on this front. Media reports suggest it will contain a large infusion of resources into the hospital system and for purchasing additional stockpiles of essential supplies. Even though the sums are large, and there is the risk that much of it will be wasted, it is worth doing nonetheless, given the scale of the problem and the economic costs of insufficient capacity. Every week that passes with the economy on pause costs far more than even the $200 to $300 billion that is aimed at closing the medical capacity gap.

Of course, the real game changer will be an effective therapy (while we wait for a vaccine) that reduces the symptoms for those hit hardest by the virus. There are reasons to be hopeful that one of the many possibilities now under active review will work. Preparations should be underway to scale up production of each of the most promising options, in the event that they are found to be both safe and effective.

While the country waits for the medical capacity gap to close, the best thing that can be done for the economy is to freeze everything in place. The loan facility that seems most likely to emerge from Congress may be adequate but seems entirely too complex and prone to misfiring. A more straightforward plan (as proposed by several others and described to me by a long-time advisor to Wall Street firms) would attempt to save all companies, big and small, by covering any lost revenue relative to 2019. Companies would be required to maintain their payrolls (at some very high percentage of pre-pandemic levels) to qualify for the assistance, which might run (at least initially) for a period of three months. This would be a very expensive program, but it would obviate the need for many other expenditures now being contemplated and would preserve both firms and jobs while the medical system ramps up its readiness for widespread infection rates.

The Trump administration has made progress on several fronts in recent weeks and days, but the absence of a clear overall plan (which admittedly will need constant revision) is sowing confusion and fear. Instead of prematurely announcing a reversal of social distancing, the president and his team should provide the country with a realistic plan for its continuance to make further progress on medical readiness. The surest path to a restoration of economic health will be indications that the spread of the virus has slowed and that those who fall sick will not fall through the cracks of an overwhelmed system.

