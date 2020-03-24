FDA allows malaria drugs from dodgy Indian manufacturer to access US market

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 15:54 Hits: 9

Bloomberg is reporting that the FDA has allowed IPCA, an Indian drug maker, to sell its chloroquine products in US, even after numerous quality control failures.

Ever since President Trump touted the possible benefits of chloroquine products in combating COVID-19 last week, there has been a run on them. The Wall Street Journalreports queues and shortages of the drugs across South East Asia and Africa.

Panic-buying in Africa is bizarre because, although Africa is home to about 90 percent of the world’s malaria cases, these are overwhelmingly falciparum malaria and not vivax malaria. Falciparum malaria is almost totally resistant to chloroquine, so using it will have almost no impact on the disease. Vivax is still susceptible to chloroquine, and vivax is the main form of the disease in South East Asia.

From my assessments of IPCA products over half a dozen samplings (2009 to 2018), most were completely fine. The FDA is probably right to allow these products in, since, if chloroquine does work against COVID-19 (and the evidence is very limited so far), it’s better to be prepared and there aren’t many makers of the products. But we should be aware that clinical failure to respond may be due to substandard products.

