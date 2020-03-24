The American economy can’t get healthy if our cities are getting sicker

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 24 March 2020 17:29 Hits: 12

Density is the enemy of cities everywhere in the fight against COVID-19. Lots of people crammed into a little space makes for a great virus breeding ground. It seems to be a big reason, for instance, why the coronavirus has hit New York so hard, given that it is 50 percent more crowded than any other American city. The state of New York has more than half of all US cases at some 25,000, a number which is now doubling every three days.

A nearly empty 7th Avenue in Times Square is seen at rush hour after it was announced that Broadway shows will cancel performances due to the coronavirus outbreak in New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. Reuters

But density is also the friend of cities everywhere in their role as powerful growth and innovation engines for national economies. The 10 largest metro areas combine for a third of the country’s total GDP with largest. Some 80 percent of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing businesses are located in large urban areas. And big cities are where America’s tech hubs are located. The clustering of smart, innovative people is a key driver of our knowledge industries. “Very large cities attract the most talent and inward investment, and they are often at the center of a cluster of smaller cities, which creates network effects that spur economic growth and productivity,” notes the McKinsey Global Institute.

It’s a reality policymakers should keep firmly in mind as they debate when to “reopen” the American economy and propose less quarantining and social distancing. It’s hard to imagine the economy doing much more than limping along if a dangerous and contagious virus is raging through the Bay Area, Seattle, New York, and other metro areas. As my AEI colleague and former FDA boss Scott Gottlieb tweets: “So long as covid-19 spreads uncontrolled, older people will die in historic numbers, middle aged folks doomed to prolonged ICU stays to fight for their lives, hospitals will be overwhelmed, and most Americans terrified to leave homes, eat out, take the subway, or go to the park.”

Of course, the economy cannot shelter in place indefinitely. It cannot sharply contract month after month, much less quarter after quarter, without generating an increasing amount of damage to our economic growth potential and, yes, our health. Moreover, as government tries to fashion a reasonable timeline, we need to a) support business revenue and personal incomes and state budgets, b) work on vastly better testing and tracking — and producing more protective masks — for professionals and regular folks. But if our city dwellers aren’t safe and confident, the American economy will likely remain frozen no matter what any of our leaders say.

The post The American economy can’t get healthy if our cities are getting sicker appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-american-economy-cant-get-healthy-if-our-cities-are-getting-sicker/