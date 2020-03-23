The Great Pause: How to make sure the US economy awakens when it’s over

Articles

The catastrophic economic forecasts keep coming. And each seems worse than the previous one. One regional Fed president is predicting a 50 percent GDP drop and 30 percent unemployment. Or is it a 30 percent GDP drop and 50 percent unemployment? It almost doesn’t matter given the difficulty of making anything like an accurate prediction in such novel and evolving circumstances. Morgan Stanley, for instance, now sees a 30 percent contraction in second-quarter growth, up from four percent just last week.

Of course, these mind-bending numbers are the result of quarantines, shutdowns, and social distancing. A substantial halt in activity is currently a public health necessity. To help contain the spread of COVID-19, the American economy must shelter in place for a period of time.

But what about tomorrow, or maybe the day after tomorrow? Eventually, the shutdowns and mass quarantines will end, and must end. Will the Amazing American Growth machine, currently mothballed, be ready to rev right back up? Lots of those gloomy forecasts assume a big rebound in the second half of the year.

Maybe not, however, if the private sector is allowed to disintegrate during The Great Pause. And that’s just what Washington risks doing if it fails to pass adequate economic support for American business, both big and small. You can send all kinds of checks to individual Americans, but what if they have no job to go back to post-virus? George Washington University economist Steven Hamilton and AEI economist Stan Veuger recently wrote about the need to avoid widespread business closures:

Many of these businesses would be otherwise viable, taken out not because of bad decisions but because of a once-in-a-century pandemic that’s difficult to hedge against. And with those closures go all the valuable things these businesses have worked hard to build—the products, processes, knowledge and relationships that make them unique. If these closures were allowed, it would take a long time for new businesses to form, raise capital, grow and hire new workers. It would be a surefire recipe for a long and painful recession. Instead, with a temporary financial boost by government, these businesses could float through the crisis and, once it lifts, spin back up quickly—scaling up hours for their workers, purchases from their suppliers and sales to their customers.

Unfortunately, the economic support numbers coming out of Washington still seem to be far less than what’s needed. Take small business. In a recent analysis, AEI economist Michael Stain and Columbia University economist Glenn Hubbard “estimate the cost of replacing 80 percent of the revenue for three months of private-sector firms with fewer than 500 employees, excluding the manufacturing, health, education, and finance industries, to be $1.2 trillion.” And as the two economists also remind, these businesses aren’t in trouble because they’re poorly managed or just not viable for some other reason: “The vast majority of these businesses are passing the market test. They are productive and profitable.”

Well, they were productive and profitable. And they can be again if given the financial oxygen they desperately need, ASAP, during this interregnum.

