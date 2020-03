Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 23 March 2020 20:19 Hits: 5

Stocks extended their monthlong losing streak Monday, brushing aside aggressive interventions from the Federal Reserve as the Senate failed to advance a massive economic stimulus bill.The S&P 500 closed at 2,237, down 67.5 points or 3 percent....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/489081-sp-erases-trump-bump-as-stimulus-bill-fails-to-advance-in-senate