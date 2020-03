Articles

The coronavirus stimulus bill House Democrats unveiled Monday would cost an estimated $2.5 trillion, nearly 40 percent more than the $1.8 trillion bill being considered in the Senate.The House bill removes restrictions  on paid sick and family...

