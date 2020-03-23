The rebate in the Senate’s CARES Act, version 2

Articles

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

Note: Kyle Pomerleau’s blog examining the original version of this bill can be accessed here.

Over the weekend, the Senate updated the CARES Act. One of the major changes to the act was the expansion of the rebates. The rebates or “checks” are a one-time payment to households to help cover expenses during the coronavirus outbreak. The new version expands the size and scope of the rebate, but it remains means tested.

The main features of the rebate have not changed from the original bill. The rebate is equal to $1,200 ($2,400 married couples filing jointly). The rebate is increased by $500 per qualifying child in the household. The value of the credit phases out by five cents per dollar that a tax filer’s adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly).

The updated bill makes a few significant changes to the rebate. First, there is no longer a minimum income threshold of $2,500, nor is the rebate the lesser of the rebate amount of income tax liability. This means the rebate would now be fully refundable. Low-income households would get the full benefit, even if they had zero reported income or income tax liability.

Second, the bill has added a new phase-out threshold for heads of household. Previously, the phase-out threshold was the same for singles with no children and single household with children. The phase-out now starts at $112,500 for heads of household.

Lastly, the bill now considers either 2018 or 2019 reported income when determining eligibility. If a taxpayer does not have a return on record, the federal government can determine liability from income information on an individual’s SSA-1099. This form shows how much in Social Security benefits an individual receives. This expands the number of individuals eligible for the rebate. However, there are still some that would not receive the benefit, such as elderly dependents.

Below is an updated chart. The major difference is that very low-income households receive the same benefit as middle-income households. A family of three (two adults and one child) earning $15,000 receives $2,900, the same amount as if the same family earned $100,000 (the solid red line). Also note that a single earner with a child would receive the full benefit if they earned up to $112,500 (the dotted blue line).

This version of the rebate expands the size of the credit for low-income households and the number of households eligible for the full credit. Lawmakers should continue to work fast to make sure that adequate support is provided to both individuals and businesses.

