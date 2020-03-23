Putting the unemployment benefit expansions in stimulus #3 in context

Articles

Published on Monday, 23 March 2020

The “stimulus #3” legislation currently being debated in the Senate includes a reported $250 billion in funds specifically directed toward financial assistance for the unemployed. Draft text circulating on Capitol Hill suggests various policies, some operational through June 2020 and others through December 2020, would expand eligibility for unemployment benefits, extend the duration of unemployment benefit checks, and increase the amount of unemployment benefit checks, among other changes.

The scope of these provisions is massive, and without precedent on a number of fronts. Here’s how they were described Sunday by Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), a key member of the Senate Finance Committee: “It is the most generous unemployment insurance plus-up by far ever in the history of our country. It actually adds more money to unemployment insurance than the current system has. By the way, it adds eight times more funding into the unemployment system for the rest of this year than is currently being spent.”

The following provides further context about the unemployment benefit provisions in this legislation:

A key proposal would add $600 per week to the amount of each unemployment insurance (UI) benefit check, paid for with federal funds. A similar policy crafted in response to the Great Recession of 2007-09 added $25 to weekly UI checks during 2009 and 2010. That prior add-on created significant administrative challenges in many states, adding to the burden of paying rapidly rising claims for regular UI benefits.

UI benefit checks across the country averaged $385 per week in February 2020, but vary significantly by state (as well as by worker within states, based on their prior earnings). The highest average UI benefit in February 2020 was $550 per week in Massachusetts. Meanwhile, in 12 states (AL, AK, AZ, AR, DE, FL, LA, MI, MO, NC, SC, TN) the average weekly UI benefit in February was under $300, meaning the $600 add-on would more than triple the average weekly UI check in those states.

UI benefits on average replace about 45 percent of prior wages. For the calendar quarter ending in September 2019 (the most recent data available on replacement ratios), the average weekly UI benefit was $368, compared with average prior weekly wages of $958. This means for the average UI recipient across the country the $600 add-on would have raised their total UI benefit (including both their regular UI benefit plus the $600 federal add-on) to slightly above their prior wage.

The reported $250 billion in federal UI funds included in this legislation, whose provisions as currently drafted would operate through as late as December 2020, is almost as much as the entire cost of the federal unemployment benefit expansion during the Great Recession, the bulk of which was paid over the course of five years (2009 through 2013).

