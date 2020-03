Articles

Published on Sunday, 22 March 2020

The 3M Company will send 500,000 respirators to New York and Seattle as the cities combat the COVID-19 outbreak, its CEO announced in a statement Sunday. 3M CEO and Chairman Mike Roman said in a statement that the American company has doubled...

