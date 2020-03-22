COVID-19 response shouldn’t be slowed by a crisis of confidence

Articles

As the COVID-19 pandemic grows and our response to it becomes more urgent, Americans are increasingly pessimistic. Part of that pessimism is surely due to the slow and at times inadequate response to the crisis from the highest levels of government. But focusing on federal executive power — or even formal public policy altogether — as the only source of important solutions to this crisis is shortsighted. It overlooks the great ingenuity and willpower of the American people and their institutions, from state and local governments to businesses, churches, entrepreneurial individuals, and everything in between.

Those sources of strength should be sources of optimism at times like these. Confidence that we will prevail in the fight against a pandemic should come from the knowledge that our country is bigger and more powerful than any president.

Research assistant Parsa Parirokh, of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics, conducts research on a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a laboratory in San Diego, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

This is not to downplay the tremendous danger of COVID-19 or the magnitude of the response needed to combat it. We do not yet know how widespread and how deadly the disease will become over the coming months, or how long the pandemic will last. Life is unlikely to ever be exactly the same in the aftermath, just as regular life was never quite the same after 9/11. But we eventually emerged from the wreckage then, and we will again. We do not live in constant fear of terror, and we should be confident that we will soon live in a healthy country with a growing and prosperous economy.

Our confidence should be rooted in the dynamism and ambition that have always characterized Americans, as well as the systems of federalism and free enterprise that structure our shared life. All Americans have at least one thing in common: We are or descend from individuals who risked a lot to come to a new place and make better lives for themselves. We are a self-selected ambitious group, willing to take risks, innovate, question common knowledge, and improve our quality of life. And we have a long record of success. We threw off the yoke of the world’s mightiest empire at our founding. We fought a Civil War to bring about the end of slavery and defeated the caste system of Jim Crow. We were first to fly airplanes, develop an atomic bomb, and put a man on the moon. Doing what seems impossible is part of our national character.

More pertinent to the current crisis: We have long been world leaders in biotechnology production, and though the system often moves slowly, our best and brightest are constantly ahead of the curve in researching and developing ways to care for and treat our sick. We should be confident that our greatest minds — scientists, engineers, doctors, public health specialists, and so on — are well-equipped to handle the crisis and stem its growth.

Our federalist system is another built-in strength. It allows for states to rush in closer to the problem with tailored solutions to difficult problems. We have the capacity, thanks to the powers and resources of the states, to diversify our responses to the pandemic and see what may work best. Some states may dedicate resources to developing a vaccine; others may provide insight into how to move current hospital patients to other facilities that can care for them as COVID-19 patients begin to file in. Others still may try economic responses to help mitigate the fallout for workers who have lost their incomes as businesses are temporarily forced to shutter. We have the structures in place for an all-out attack on COVID-19’s challenge. We should be confident in that.

All across the country, within institutions that can sometimes escape our attention, people are responding. Communities, such as houses of worship, are using their networks to care for those in quarantine and ensure that their basic needs are met while cooped up at home. Entrepreneurial businesses are putting their resources to work to build and manufacture at scale much-needed equipment. Free loan societies are cushioning the fall for those whose livelihoods are threatened.

With schools closed due to coronavirus, a young girl receives free meals delivered by school bus to a low income area of Falls Church, Virginia, U.S., March 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The news seems grim right now, but if the crises of the past have taught us anything, it is that the response from Americans of all kinds will help us get through this, too. Our health care system may stretch in some places but we will provide great care to the ill. Our economy will bounce back — and it will do so sooner if we can get our confidence back. There is more to America than the Executive Branch; there is even more than the federal government. We should start believing in that.

Panic, as the financial markets show, leads to more panic. Confidence can be similarly self-fulfilling. Let’s do our part to prevent spreading the virus, put on a game face, and have faith in America’s capacity to prevail over even the most difficult challenges.

