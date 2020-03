Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 14:44 Hits: 4

A coalition of market trade associations is calling on the federal government to keep U.S. markets open despite the volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic.“Closing the markets would have a devastating impact on the U.S. economy. Even...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/488616-financial-services-groups-call-for-markets-to-remain-open