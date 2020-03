Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 20:21 Hits: 4

Stocks closed Friday with steep losses after a morning rally reversed into a nosedive to finish Wall Street's worst week since the depths of the Great Recession.The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 913 points by the end of Friday trading,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488702-stocks-give-up-friday-rally-to-end-markets-worst-week-since-2008