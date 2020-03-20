Who would benefit from the Senate GOP’s recovery rebates?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 22:52 Hits: 5

Republican senators recently released their coronavirus stimulus plan. The plan includes several temporary changes to the tax code. The centerpiece of this provision is what the Senate Republicans are calling “recovery rebates for individuals,” which would provide a one-time cash payment to individuals. The rebate is both means tested — the rebate phases-out for high income households — and is limited for low-income households.

According to the bill’s text, the rebate for a household is equal to the lesser of 2018’s income tax liability (excluding the Child Tax Credit and refundable tax credits) or $1,200 ($2,400 for married couples filing jointly). However, the rebate cannot be smaller than $600 dollars. The rebate is increased by $500 per child in the household, and the entire rebate phases out by five cents per dollar that a tax filer’s adjusted gross income exceeds $75,000 ($150,000 for married couples filing jointly). Households would not be eligible for the rebate if they reported $2,500 or less in earned income in 2018.

The chart below outlines the rebate value by income for single and married couples with and without a child. A married couple that reported $80,000 in 2018 would receive the full benefit of $2,400. In contrast, a single filer that reported $18,000 in 2018 would receive 600.

According to the Tax Foundation, this rebate would cost the federal government $248 billion.

Source: Author’s calculations

The goal of sending rebates or ‘checks’ is to help households that may have lost income during the coronavirus outbreak to cover expenses. However, the structure of the rebate is somewhat puzzling. The most striking feature of the rebate is that it phases-in with income. This design is like the current law Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. In general, this structure makes sense — it is designed to encourage labor force participation by increasing the return to work. However, this shouldn’t be the goal of this proposal. During the coronavirus outbreak, labor force participation will temporarily drop to make sure we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system. We want people to stay home for a while to reduce the spread of the disease. A lump sum benefit makes more sense.

In addition, there are several ways the rebate is poorly targeted to accomplish the goal of helping those that may lose their income during the outbreak. The rebate is based on 2018 income, which may not reflect a household’s wellbeing today. An individual’s tax return may show six-figure income in 2018, but they may have lost a well-paying job in 2019 and need assistance during the outbreak. Excluding those that did not file or reported no income in 2018 may exclude groups such as recent college graduates, those that were unemployed in 2018, and very low-income households.

Lawmakers are likely to pass a package that sends checks to households. These checks will be part of a broader package to provide support for both individuals and businesses. As I argued in a previous piece, if they do decide on sending checks and want them means tested, they should keep it simple: Send the same amount to everyone but use the tax code to better target them.

The post Who would benefit from the Senate GOP’s recovery rebates? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/who-would-benefit-from-the-senate-gops-recovery-rebates/