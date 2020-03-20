How can we manage the COVID-19 downturn? My long–read Q&A with Stan Veuger

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 18:22 Hits: 6

The coronavirus pandemic has become a public health crisis for the United States and the world, but it also poses a serious economic challenge. So how will the coronavirus downturn be different from normal recessions? And what can we do to mitigate the harm through public policy? On a special episode of Political Economy this week, I discussed these questions with economist Stan Veuger.

Stan Veuger is a resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, where he specializes in political economy and public finance. He is also the editor of AEI Economic Perspectives, as well as a fellow at the IE School of Global and Public Affairs in Madrid and at Tilburg University in the Netherlands.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast. You can download the episode here, and don’t forget to subscribe to my podcast on iTunes or Stitcher. Tell your friends, leave a review.

Pethokoukis: You and Steve Hamilton, an economics professor at George Washington University, just wrote a piece for The Bulwark titled, “A recession is a public health necessity. Here’s how to make it short and sharp.” In that piece, you write, “The key thing to grasp is that this will be no normal recession. Economics textbooks don’t cover how to deal with the fallout from a global pandemic.”

So how is dealing with the COVID–19 downturn, which we’re probably already in, going to be different than the traditional “Keynesian” approach to dealing with recessions?

Veuger: The way a mainstream, quasi-Keynesian economist thinks about downturns is usually as a shortfall of aggregate demand. The policy responses that follow from that are what you usually see: fiscal stimulus, so that people and businesses have more cash to spend, and cuts in interest rates, where the idea is that the cuts in interest rates will prop up home prices and will make certain investments more attractive. That combination of the two leads to more spending. That way we can get back to full employment and full use of all of our productive resources.

It’s to get the economy moving as fast as possible.

That’s right. Whereas now, obviously we’re in a very different situation because we are going out of our way to shut down entire industries. And the last thing we need is to prop up demand for those industries, right? We have mayors and governors shutting down schools and bars and restaurants and theaters. And so it makes very little sense to say, “Okay, in response we’re going to prop up demand for those goods and services.” In a sense, the drop in demand and the drop in trade of those goods and services is exactly what we’re after.

It’s part of the public health response: We don’t want people getting a check in the mail and then trying to find an open mall and then shopping.

That’s right.

What should we be doing, then? Because clearly there’s a lot of plans out there. Obviously there’s a lot of smart people thinking about doing something on the economic side, other than just telling people to hunker down in their homes.

Yeah, so it’s going to be difficult to keep GDP from dropping. Because there’s just a bunch of products and services that we don’t want to produce and we don’t want to deliver.

Instead, what we need to do — assuming that we’ll get the epidemic under control in the next few months or so — is make sure that households and businesses can reach that period without running into all kinds of avoidable problems.

via Twenty20

So, on the household side, obviously we need to make sure that people can feed themselves and their families, they can pay their bills, they can pay their rent or their mortgage. We need to assist households that have lost their jobs because they work in industries that have been shut down or whose activities have been dramatically restricted because of the epidemic.

On the business side, we have lots of affected businesses in pretty major industries. Remember there’s about as many people who work in restaurants and food preparation as in all of manufacturing. So, we’re not talking like minor, little industries on the side. You have to make sure that those businesses are surviving, because a lot of them are otherwise completely vulnerable, and we can’t expect businesses to be ready for a complete months-long shutdown.

A good point. A recession is kind of a cleansing mechanism that gets rid of all the weak businesses and then all that labor and capital can be redeployed in a more efficient manner. That’s creative destruction. But that isn’t the case here.

Exactly. It’s not creative destruction. It’s simply destruction. And so, if you let all those businesses disappear, what you do is, first of all, destroy firm-specific human capital and knowledge, products, and services. That is bad in and of itself.

Then secondly, you create a whole class of entrepreneurs who have debt overhang, whose life savings in many cases will have disappeared. And so they won’t be able to just go back three months from now and start a new firm. We will end up with a situation where you have debt overhang and a lot of destruction of firm-specific human capital. And so, people, once this crisis is over, will not be able to go back to those firms and work and buy their goods and services.

Instead, we’ll really extend the impact of the epidemic by destroying those sectors instead of making sure that they survive and are basically “in hibernation” until we think it’s wise to once again use their goods and services which is, I think, what we should do? In that case, they can be up and running again as soon as possible, and we have a short, V-shaped downturn instead of a long, protracted, debt-ridden downturn like the one we had in 2008.

Let’s start with the individuals. How do you want to help individual Americans? Who do you want to help, and how do you want to help them?

So ideally, you would want to help the people who are facing sudden liquidity problems because they’ve lost their job and they can’t pay their rent. They can’t pay their mortgage. They can’t buy food, those kinds of things. So that’s a combination of two characteristics: people who do not have a lot of savings — or lower net worth individuals —and people who had a really sudden shock to their income.

Obviously, it’s very difficult to target. A lot of the proposals we’re seeing now are broader than this — they basically consist of sending checks to everyone.

Now, that’s understandable. That’s easier to implement, but it does create the following problem, which is that a lot of people who have received the checks don’t need them. And a lot of people who lost their jobs will not receive enough money to make it through this period of hardship unscathed.

I think we should try, to the extent that we can, to target more money at the people who need it the most because they’re suddenly out of a job.

Most of these proposals seem to assume that there’s not a fiscal constraint anytime soon. So this “cut checks to everybody and if people who we think don’t deserve the money get money, we’ll tax it back later.” But they don’t seem to be concerned that we only have a limited pool of funds. We have to be smart about how we target it.

I mean obviously they are concerned to some extent. It’s not like we’re making infinite funds available to everyone, because I think we realize we have limited resources. We have to make choices, not just out of concerns over fiscal sustainability or inflation, but just because there’s only so much that the local and state administrations can handle at once. I do think we’re constrained in at least those senses.

As of when we’re speaking — March 18 — sending checks seems to be the idea. There was talk about a payroll tax cut, and now the discussion seems to be about sending checks individually. The administration, though, is talking about maybe trying to limit it to the not-super-rich. Maybe gauge it by family’s size. Again, you’re adding levels of complexity. So ideally, then, how would you target it, and how much would people get?

I think it’s progress that we’re no longer really talking about an employee-side payroll tax cut. Even though that is somewhat targeted, it targets exactly the wrong people. Because payroll taxes are paid by people who are in fact employed, in proportion to their wage income. And so, the people who’ve lost their jobs or whose hours have gotten cut — they would specifically be the people who would not benefit from a payroll tax cut. That was incredibly unhelpful. I’m glad we moved away from it.

So, what I would do instead — and this is what we write about in the article you mentioned, and we have a one-page plan that’s on the AEI website and I would recommend people look at — but I would recommend this: We try to — for lack of a better word — prop up the businesses in industries that are under tremendous pressure. Pay them to keep their workers on their payroll. We talk about a plan where businesses could basically get federally-backed loans to make up for their revenue shortfalls. I think that’s doable for a reasonably short period of time. I don’t think it would be quantitatively different in terms of costs from sending everyone $1000. Businesses would get these loans they need keep their payroll up. They would, at the end of the crisis, be reimbursed by the federal government for their expenses during this period.

Of course, that’s a very dramatic measure. But I think this is perhaps the easiest way to target workers who need the most support.

So ideally, people would not be getting checks in the mail. They would still be paid by their company, even if they’re at home.

Yeah. I think it’d be good to combine various initiatives. For example, I think it’s also important for the federal government to send money to state and local governments. A lot of states have had explicit balanced budget constraints. Their fiscal year often ends in the middle of the year. Those places also need money.

Jared Goldwire, of Tacoma, a defensive end on the University of Louisville football team, and Robert Christopher III of Seattle, organize food donations at the Emergency Feeding Program of Seattle and King County to hand out at a drive-through pick up, organized by last name on specific days of the week, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

So I’m certainly not saying that should be the only thing we do, but I think it is a key component. It’s a good way to get money to the places that need it most. We can use businesses’ usual relationships with lenders to get the money out. We have a large banking system with options everywhere. Their people are used to dealing with small and medium-sized businesses. Administratively I think it’s easier than some of the alternatives people have in mind. I think it will help workers get the money directly.

How is your plan about funneling money to businesses different than the Saez-Zucman plan, which they call “payer-of-last-resorts.” I think it’s a plan where basically businesses would try to keep paying workers, but they would report to the government the differences between income, revenue, and expenses. And they would get a check from the government.

It sounded like just a check from the government. It didn’t sound like a loan from the government. Are you familiar with their plan at all?

A little bit. I think the spirit is somewhat similar. I don’t think the details are necessarily what matters here. The most important part is to make sure the money gets to the people who need it the most and to keep businesses in place.

So the questions on which we differ are simply implementation questions. And I don’t think that is what we should be worried about at this point: Every plan is going to have various ways in which you’re going to implement it.

In addition to the Saez-Zucman plan — which basically picks up the drop in revenue like ours does — there’s also a proposal by Senator Collins from Maine, which picks up lost revenue for businesses. Their mechanism — in the current version of the proposal — is this: Instead of giving firms tax credits, once they have demonstrated they kept their payroll up, just to forgive the loans. And these loans would be even more explicitly federally-backed. You can implement these things in different ways. But I think the basic idea is a good one.

It’s interesting how across the political spectrum you see people making the case for this in a way that I don’t think you would’ve expected a few years ago. The same goes with the checks, of course. You also have people on both left and right who are very focused on that. I just think that they are not entirely correct in their analyses.

Are these businesses of all sizes?

In the Collins bill, small and medium-sized businesses. I think many large businesses have much easier access to credit markets even now than smaller businesses do.

Obviously you have to trade off the local feasibility and equity concerns. Once you get to very large businesses, there are issues with overseas operations that are probably less relevant for restaurant-sized shops. I don’t think it should be only “mom and pop” shops.

The airline industry, for instance, has gotten the most attention for wanting a bailout. They wanted loans, but I think they also wanted actual cash grants. Stan, how’s what you you’ve described different from a bailout?

I think industry-specific programs that are now circulating on the Hill and the White House are different in the sense that they are very focused on politically connected, heavily regulated industries that are just more used to asking for support. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that the casino industry — obviously the president used to run a casino, two of the Republican party’s largest donors are big casino owners — has been one area of concern as well.

Air travelers grab carry-on luggage behind rows of empty seats aboard a Delta flight, as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) disruption continues across the global industry, from New York’s JFK International Airport to San Francisco, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

I don’t think they should get special treatment. So instead our plan is open to all industries. One way in which you could adjust and make things a little more sector-specific, in our plan, is a cap on your net income for the year. That’s basically a percentage of your net income last year or mix of previous years. And so, the idea there is you want to make up for revenue loss, but you don’t want to let people just cut their variable inputs and run a larger profit than they did last year while they’re in the program. And so what you could do is you could cap industries that have been forcibly shut down to run a larger relative profit than firms that were not forcibly shut down.

Based on that kind of underlying logic, I’m more comfortable with distinguishing between industries. I don’t think it should just be based on how politically connected certain industries are. Obviously a lot of members of Congress fly constantly, right? So, the airline industry probably looms larger for them than it really should.

In that sense it’s different — ours is much more general, not focused on these politically-connected industries.

What about putting conditions on any aid? I know Elizabeth Warren would put limits on executive compensation buybacks, put workers on the boards, a higher minimum wage. I’m sure other politicians have other strings they would like to attach.

Yeah. I mean, obviously I understand people would like to attach their favorite policy to whatever emergency package we pass.

I don’t think that’s a great idea. The conditionality in our proposal is simply that a firm should keep up a payroll, not shift payments to directly connected third parties. The Collins bill does not allow for increases in the pay of high earners within each organization, and it doesn’t allow for increased profits, just like ours.

I think those kinds of restrictions are reasonable. I don’t know that I would directly try to attach all kinds of detailed conditions, especially because it’s very important to act quickly. I think we’re going to see massive employment losses very soon. We’ve known now for about two months that this was going to be a big problem, and the federal government just hasn’t really done anything yet. I’m concerned that the more detailed you try to make these plans, the more delays you’ll get.

Let me run off just a few ideas that other people have offered. What about forgiving student debt?

I don’t think there’s a super clear correlation between the people who have student debt and the people who are running into trouble now. I don’t think that’s a very well-targeted program.

Of course, the federal government basically owns all the student debt. What you could do to relieve people is temporarily stop interest payments. Maybe that’s reasonable.

Similarly, some people have suggested that we suspend mortgages. You don’t have to pay your mortgage as well.

Yeah, so the problem with the suspending mortgages is, of course, that the money goes to financial institutions, and we also want to make sure they survive. So that seems like a risky move to me — a little riskier than the student debt move.

I don’t know why either is the best way to target direct cash support. I would imagine that, generally speaking, people who have attended college are in less financial trouble right now than people who have not. So forgiving student debt is maybe not the right thing to do apply here. But I’m a little more sympathetic toward just pausing monthly payments.

How about just suspending bankruptcy rules? They could just continue to operate, and we’ll worry about bankruptcy in six months.

I’m not sure what that means. If you’re not allowed to go into bankruptcy, that just means that you have to continue paying what you owe. The whole point of going into bankruptcy is that you can restructure your situation. It’s an incentive to provide some pause.

Would you let central banks buy stocks to prop up the stock market?

No. That seems like an insane idea.

Are there any other ideas you think are insane or just simply don’t like?

So, as I said earlier, I didn’t like the payroll tax cut very much. Otherwise, I think people who are very singularly focused on propping up aggregate demand are just wrong. Many of them now recognize that that’s not sufficient in this crisis. But there’s still a few people who are too focused on that.

But all of these economics solutions aside, what’s very important is that we solve the public health crisis! And what’s remarkable is that people are talking about, “Oh a trillion dollars here, a trillion dollars there.” But there has been extremely little focus so far on addressing the public health crisis itself.

It’s been months now. We’ve produced zero additional ventilators compared to what we normally would have. There are still very limited levels of testing, even though weeks ago the executive branch promised that would be completely up and running.

U.S. President Donald Trump stands with members of the administration’s coronavirus task force as he addresses the coronavirus response daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The president told people over a week ago that anyone who wanted a test could get a test. I think the reality on the ground is that the only people who get tests are NBA players.

I don’t think we have enough facial masks. All of these medical supply issues have not been addressed. And other people say, “Oh you know they’ll be fine. We built so many ships in WWII…”

But you have to do it!

Right, exactly! It’s been months and we haven’t done any of it.

What do you think all this would actually cost? What is the fiscal constraint? We’ve already started this at a fairly high debt-to-GDP ratio on a historical basis. So is that a concern at all? And again, how much do you think it’s actually going to cost?

I mean, it is a concern. Think about it in the following way: If 10 percent of the economy shuts down, that’s two trillion a year. That’s a lot of people who miss out on income and need support. It’s crazy to think that’s kind of the order of magnitude that we’re facing now.

There’s of course a cost, but there are also benefits to keeping businesses afloat so we do not go into a protracted period of high unemployment. I think this is an exceptional situation.

And, again, a couple of other people who want to focus more on the workers separate from the business. There are also suggestions we just expand unemployment insurance and that’s how we kind of cut people checks. But that kind of leaves out the business component. You just don’t want these businesses to collapse.

Under our plan, the idea would be that businesses just keep a lot of their workers on their payroll. The need for unemployment insurance expansion is much less urgent because fewer people will end up unemployed if the businesses remain afloat and keep paying their workers.

I think that’s a big advantage. It’s easier for the federal government, in cooperation with the financial industry, to get the money where it has to be gone. Employment insurance program is pretty complicated. It’s all joint-state-federal.

I don’t know that expanding the unemployment insurance program is where I would go, also because once the connection with the firm is broken and suddenly it’s three months later, it’s not obvious that the worker would go there even if the firm survives.

Just as we’re talking, I noticed that Ford, GM, and Fiat–Chrysler are going to shut US production. In that situation, how would your plan affect workers at those companies?

Well if you open it up to those firms, we’d be supporting those firms to keep paying their workers. Presumably what’s going to happen instead is that all those people are going to apply for unemployment insurance. But I think it’s better if Ford and GM and Chrysler are ready to start producing again.

Bring those workers right back to their old job.

Yes. I don’t think that’s going to be as easy if they go on unemployment insurance. Some of them will move.

In the piece, you spent a few paragraphs — I would guess that you think it’s an important example — to see what how what Australia is doing, to give an example of how other countries are approaching this in a better way.

Yeah. So that’s a good indication of how fast things have moved. Since the piece came out on Saturday, I think a number of other countries have made some pretty strong moves. And the Netherlands and Denmark have both committed to heavily subsidizing firms that lose a significant chunk of their revenue, and basically paying the majority of the wages of workers at those firms as long as they keep them employed.

Members of rescue services and firefighters demonstrate the disinfection of an ambulance at a media event during the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cologne, Germany, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

And so we’re seeing more and more countries paying attention to that side of the issue. Spain, France, and the UK as well are very focused on providing loans to companies. I think that’ll work for a lot of industries. I don’t think that’ll work for smaller firms and low-margin industries, though.

But I think that there’s starting to be a broader focus on this issue in a lot of countries. And I hope the US federal government will manage to do the same.

What is the one thing that you would like American policymakers to keep in mind as they figure out what to do next?

The one thing I want them to keep in mind is that they need to defeat the virus first. They need to be focused on that. Today we had a press conference at the White House, where simple questions like “Where are the tests? How many ventilators are there?” could not be answered by the president, the vice president, or the head of the coronavirus task force. That’s worrisome.

All the economic suggestions need to be thought about as first supporting that effort in some way and then, secondly, preparing us for the other side.

That’s right. Especially because the longer the crisis goes on, the harder it is to keep going through these super-expensive, super-comprehensive economic programs. Like, we can do this for a few months, but obviously we can’t prop up 25 percent of the companies in the economy for five years.

My guest today has been Stan Veuger. Stan, thanks for coming back to the podcast.

Thank you for having me on, Jim.

The post How can we manage the COVID-19 downturn? My long–read Q&A with Stan Veuger appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/how-can-we-manage-the-covid-19-downturn-my-long-read-qa-with-stan-veuger/