Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 21:00 Hits: 0

After weeks of criticism, the Trump administration has reversed course on its request to cut funds for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in its 2021 budget."...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488521-trump-reverses-on-request-to-cut-cdc-niaid-funding