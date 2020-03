Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 12:58 Hits: 6

The Trump administration asked state labor officials to delay releasing exact numbers for increased unemployment claims, according to a report in The New York Times.“States should not provide numeric values to the public,” wrote Gay Gilbert, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488595-labor-dept-asked-states-to-delay-releasing-increased-unemployment-numbers