Coronavirus, tech policy, and the resiliency of American enterprise

Like many schools and employers, my home institution of Boston College has gone virtual. I taught my first online courses this week, taking my place as one part of a workforce — and a society — that is transitioning online. While that transition is just beginning, and will undoubtedly take some unforeseen turns, it’s worth pausing to appreciate how American enterprise (particularly in the tech sector) has equipped us to weather this storm, and how we as Americans should respond as the crisis stretches on.

Across the country, from public schools and churches to small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, everyday Americans are shifting their lives to cyberspace. And while this shift hasn’t been without some hiccups, the story so far should be the relative ease of the transition. The movement to a largely virtual society would have been inconceivable even five years ago. Over at Truth on the Market, International Center for Law and Economics Senior Fellow Dirk Auer has discussed in depth the ways that Big Tech has prepared us for this moment. Conferencing tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Hangouts allow co-workers to congregate and carry on despite prohibitions on face-to-face contact nationwide. File-sharing and VPN services make it easier to access work files from home. My children are out of school but still learning, thanks to low-cost Chromebooks provided by our local school district. There is a treasure trove of information available online — not just up-to-the-minute statistics about COVID-19 and its effects on travel, communities, and the economy, but a bottomless archive of material to keep us occupied, educated, and entertained during our collective home confinement.

This shift online will test network capacity as never before. Previous exogenous shocks have sometimes disrupted existing network architecture, such as when Michael Jackson’s death created an unexpected surge in internet traffic that crashed prominent edge providers, or when the advent of BitTorrent overwhelmed limited upload capacity in neighborhoods, prompting a Federal Communications Commission investigation into traffic throttling. But as the Boston Globe’s Hiawatha Bray noted on Wednesday, the coronavirus has not yet produced a similar slowdown, despite the fact that American residential broadband traffic has increased 98 percent since the country went into quarantine. Our network stability is a testament to the foresight of the nation’s broadband providers, who invested billions to construct the network of the future — which has rapidly become the network of the moment.

Of course, this shift is not yet complete, and we may eventually reach capacity constraints, or experience congestion at particular network nodes. We may not reach those limits: Our current networks are built for evening prime-time traffic spikes, so an increase in daytime traffic can consume significant slack in the pre-pandemic system before threatening capacity limits. But if we do, networks may need to engage in intelligent traffic management, or prioritization, to make sure our increased use of telemedicine and video conferencing services can coexist with our increased Netflix consumption and online gaming, all of which are likely to grow as home confinement continues.

It is also important to acknowledge the value of social media. As government regulations eliminate many of the physical spaces in which we build community, companies such as Facebook and Twitter become ever more important sources of connectivity that prevent social distancing from becoming social isolation. And while these platforms can spread misinformation, Harold Feld notes that they also provided valuable insights during the crisis by giving consumers unfiltered access to experts eager to sound the alarm when the government response was lacking.

But it is vital to engage these platforms responsibly in the weeks ahead. At least temporarily, social media will shift from being complementary communication tools to our primary forms of interaction with the outside world. More people will be reading and commenting online, and many will be more anxious than before. We would do well to keep conversation civil during the crisis, and think before posting. Tocqueville noted that America’s strength lay in its people’s ability to forge community through civic association, building dense social networks that keep us united even in times of conflict or struggle. He viewed this as an integral component of our democratic experiment. As COVID-19 erodes the strength of our offline institutions, we must consciously strengthen our online connections in healthy ways so they can sustain us through the crisis.

