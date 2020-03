Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 23:30 Hits: 5

Payments on federal student loans would be delayed for up to six months without additional interest accruing on their balances under a coronavirus economic rescue plan proposed by Senate Republicans on Thursday.The bill, called the Coronavirus Aid,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488558-senate-coronavirus-rescue-bill-would-suspend-student-loan-payments-for-up-to