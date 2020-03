Articles

Category: Economy Published on Friday, 20 March 2020 00:37 Hits: 5

U.S. unemployment claims could reach a record 1.5 million by next week as service industry workers are forced to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak, economists warned Thursday. The U.S. Labor Department reported that 281,000 Americans...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488566-economists-warn-jobless-claims-could-top-15-million-by-next-week