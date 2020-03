Articles

Walmart announced on Thursday that it would give its hourly employees cash bonuses amid strained working conditions because of the coronavirus outbreak.Full-time hourly employees will receive $300 and part-time workers will get $150,&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/488573-walmart-to-give-cash-early-bonuses-to-hourly-employees