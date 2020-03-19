The coronavirus paid leave deal could do even better for workers and businesses

Articles

Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020

The Families First Coronavirus Response Deal represents the first time that mandatory federal paid sick time and extended paid family and medical leave policies are likely to be adopted in the United States, albeit on an emergency basis. COVID-19 has brought into sharp relief what public health researchers have shown: When ill people can stay home, infections are slowed and outbreaks contained. But public health and economic realities too often are at odds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local officials may urge workers at risk of spreading contagion to isolate themselves, but many cannot afford to do so without sick pay. Others work in jobs where remote work is impossible, including jobs in the service and care industries, which are also less likely to offer paid sick time.

If this crisis has brought home any lessons already, it is that the most sensible policy reform going forward is to allow sick workers paid time off, so that they can monitor their health after possible exposure to COVID-19 or recuperate from the illness without experiencing financial insecurity. It’s also brought home the reality that, when loved ones need care, whether because of illness or quarantine or because schools and child care centers are closed, someone needs to be available to provide that care — and that someone is most likely someone with a paying job.

As each of us have written before, there are significant gaps in access to paid sick leave, paid medical leave for longer-term illnesses and paid family leave. Lower-wage workers are most affected, especially by lack of paid sick time. Only about one-third of workers in the bottom income decile have access to any paid sick leave. The relief deal puts forward a short-term solution to deal with this issue for the duration of the crisis, until the end of the calendar year. It calls for employers to provide 14 days of paid sick leave to full-time workers, with prorated amounts for part-time workers, and 10 weeks of paid family and medical leave for workers experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or needing to provide care for a loved one. The policy applies only to workers in companies with fewer than 500 employees and attempts to alleviate the costs on businesses by offering 100 percent refundable employer tax credits to employers to help them meet costs.

While this is a laudable first step in addressing the issue, Congress should take additional action to fill a substantial hole in the Families First package.

First, protecting public health and reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission must be the number one objective. This means the exclusion of businesses with 500 employees or more — which amounts to nearly half of all US workers — poses a giant risk which Congress must rectify. Some large companies offer paid sick time on their own, but many do not — or offer such time only to some of their workers. And companies who are not subject to the law are able to change their policies at any time, create restrictions on the use of paid sick time, or penalize workers for using paid sick days. The country needs a baseline standard during this crisis — and, just as covered employers are able to offset costs through their tax payments during this time when uncertainty plagues us all, larger companies, if covered, should be able to as well.

Second, Congress should try to get businesses relief more quickly than waiting until tax time. In normal economic times, employer tax credits may be an appropriate way to help offset costs for business. However, in the next few months, with consumers curtailing spending and many businesses reeling from the economic and financial shock of the crisis, it may be more difficult for them to frontload the cost of providing new or additional paid sick days and extended paid family and medical leave. Employer tax credits will only come in at the end of the tax year, but the costs will be borne right away. During this crisis period, real-time reimbursement would be appropriate and helpful.

Finally, in the longer-term, a permanent paid sick time program and a paid family and medical leave policy should be considered. This crisis has shown how inadequate current coverage is — and it is painful to think about the hardship and stress created already for both employers and workers as a result. In their recent report, the AEI-Brookings working group called for better data and research on the design of medical leave policies and their impacts on the economy. This will be useful in helping policymakers think in an informed way about this most crucial policy.

We cannot afford to be caught like a deer in the headlights when the next health scare comes along.

Vicki Shabo (@vshabo) is a senior fellow for paid leave policy and strategy with the Better Life Lab at New America.

