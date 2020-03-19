Means testing ‘checks’ through the tax code

Articles

US output is likely to drop significantly as people and businesses reduce activity to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. During this time, millions of Americans may face significant hardship. Many businesses will lose most or all their revenue, and many individuals will lose all or part of their income due to layoffs or extended leave.

To help individuals during this sharp and necessary decline in economic output, federal lawmakers are considering sending lump-sum payments to everyone. The Trump administration is floating the idea of sending households $1,000 for each adult and $500 for each child. Some lawmakers in Congress want to send more. These payments would be completely universal — everyone would get the same amount regardless of income.

Some have expressed concern that a universal payment isn’t well targeted. A universal payment would provide the same cash benefit to a low-income household that completely loses their source of income and to a high-income household that doesn’t.

The problem with means testing is that the government needs information from households to means test this benefit. The federal government will already face an administrative challenge sending checks. In order to pay people, the government either needs addresses and bank information for millions of Americans. Some agencies, such as the Social Security Administration and the IRS, may already have that information, but some may be out of date. Means testing adds another layer of complexity by needing current income information for households.

Fortunately, the federal government has a quick and effective way to means test these payments: the tax code. In 2016, Greg Mankiw wrote a quick blog post about how to think about a universal payment. He asks: which policy would you prefer?

A universal transfer of $10,000 financed by a 20 percent tax or,

A means-tested transfer of $10,000 that phases out by 20 cents up to $50,000 and financed with a tax on income over $50,000

It is a trick question. Mankiw explains there is really no difference: “If you look at the net payment (taxes less transfer), everyone is exactly the same under the two plans. The difference is only a matter of framing.”

Since we should only care about the net effect of the policy, lawmakers can means test the one-time benefit by adding it to taxable income. A taxable cash payment of $1,000 would mean a full $1,000 for those with no income or very low income. However, a married couple that earns $200,000 a year would receive $760 because their income puts them in the 24 percent tax bracket.

Adding the payment to taxable income would limit administrative hassle. Reporting income would happen later during tax season and there would be little additional burden for individuals who are already required to file taxes and report income to the IRS. In addition, more money could go to truly needy households at the same budgetary cost if it is taxed.

I am not the only one to suggest this approach. Donald Marron at the Tax Policy Center suggested adding these payments to taxable income. Ben Ritz at the Progressive Policy Institute has a similar approach but uses a pre-paid refundable tax credit.

Lawmakers need to act quickly to minimize hardship. To do so, lawmakers should keep things simple. If we want to target benefits to households in need, add them to taxable income.

