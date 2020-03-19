COVID-19 and work

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 19 March 2020 19:54 Hits: 4

As the need for social distancing increases, the coronavirus pandemic is raising questions we haven’t thought about before, many of them related to employment and work.

For some of us, the danger of disease will be unavoidable: Our jobs require us to be in a specific place at a specific time collaborating with co-workers and providing vital services to the public. This includes everyone from healthcare workers to grocery clerks. Others will find their jobs curtailed or suspended as the public reduces consumption, and they will require support from government and civil society to survive. People working in hospitality, entertainment, travel, and non-essential retail — millions of Americans — may struggle to find any work at all. Members of the knowledge economy are experiencing the challenges (and benefits) of full-time telecommuting, including the social isolation that comes with it.

Coronavirus is reshaping how we work, and the big question now is what the federal government is doing to help workers and businesses that are being displaced by the growing shut-down of business activity across the US. Some highlights include:

Unemployment Insurance

The US Department of Labor issued guidance earlier this week that expands the authority of states to provide unemployment insurance benefits to COVID-19 impacted workers. Under these guidelines, in addition to people who have been laid off, UI benefits are available if:

An employer temporarily ceases operations due to COVID-19, preventing employees from coming to work;

An individual is quarantined with the expectation of returning to work after the quarantine is over; and

An individual leaves employment due to a risk of exposure or infection or to care for a family member

These flexibilities will likely be conditioned and administered differently depending on which state you live in. A link to DOL’s index of state unemployment insurance programs can be found here.

Meanwhile, Capitol Hill has been moving quickly to pass additional UI relief legislation. Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed yesterday by Congress, states will be permitted to waive job search requirements, waiting periods, and other conditions on receipt of benefits. The bill also provides increased funding to the states to manage the surge of individuals seeking UI benefits.

Via Twenty20

These UI-related policy changes, and much more, are likely to be critical in the coming weeks. According to a survey by UBS, a private wealth management firm, 24 percent of employers responded they were likely to cut jobs in the coming months if the outbreak gets worse. On the brighter side, Amazon is advertising for 100,000 new positions to meet the spike in demand for home deliveries of goods. Keep an eye on DOL’s weekly report on first-time UI applications for a sense of how the unemployment situation is developing, updated Thursdays at 8:30 am EST.

Paid Medical and Family Leave

Families First has several other employment-related provisions designed to cushion the impact of COVID-19:

Eligible full- and part-time employees are entitled to two weeks of fully paid time off (up to $511 per day) to self-isolate or for medical care. The benefit for part-time employees is scaled to reflect their average work schedules (i.e., if an individual was working 25 hours per week, they would receive a benefit of a fully-paid 25 hours). These benefits are capped at $4,000 or two-thirds of the workers average monthly salary, whichever is less.

Eligible full- and part-time employees are also entitled to two weeks paid time off at two-thirds of their regular pay (up to $200 per day) to care for a family member or to care for a child whose school has closed, or if their child care provider is unavailable due to COVID-19. As with the fully-paid time off, the benefit for part-time employees is scaled to the average number of hours the individual would have worked.

due to COVID-19. As with the fully-paid time off, the benefit for part-time employees is scaled to the average number of hours the individual would have worked. The mandate to provide these benefits applies to all companies with 500 or fewer employees (note: 89 percent of large employers already provide paid sick leave). The US Labor Department can waive the requirement for companies with 50 or fewer employees where the burden of paid leave is a threat to firm viability. The federal government will reimburse employers for the cost of these benefits within 90 days.

The bill also expands access to nutrition assistance and increases support for state Medicaid programs. The Trump administration and Capitol Hill leaders are negotiating additional legislation to provide direct financial assistance to American households and further off-set the wages likely to be lost as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds.

The post COVID-19 and work appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/poverty-studies/covid-19-and-work/