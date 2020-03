Articles

Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

The movie theater industry is asking Congress and the Trump administration for a bailout as theaters across the country face shutdowns in response to the coronavirus outbreak. National Association of Theatre Owners, the trade group representing...

