Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020

Stocks closed Wednesday with steep losses as the Dow Jones Industrial Average nearly gave up the entirety of its historic rally that followed President Trump’s January 2017 inauguration.The Dow fell 6.3 percent by the end of Wednesday trading,...

