Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 21:23 Hits: 8

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will temporarily shut its floor and turn to fully electronic trading in response to the coronavirus pandemic.  NYSE will switch to electronic trading when markets open Monday, the Intercontinental...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488330-new-york-stock-exchange-shuts-trading-floor-switches-to-electronic-trade