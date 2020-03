Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 15:49 Hits: 7

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Wednesday vowed that unemployment would not reach 20 percent, seeking to clarify comments he made a day earlier on a worst-case economic scenario resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. “I didn’t in any way say...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/488220-mnuchin-we-wont-let-unemployment-get-to-20-percent