Vertical merger restrictions should be less stringent for tech

Sometimes the tech sector seems to make some antitrust regulators’ and pundits’ heads spin. Just when these, probably well-meaning, folks think they’ve found market power in tech, everything changes and the appearances of power are gone. If the appearance of power vaporizes that easily, maybe it was never there.

The current proceedings of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Department of Justice (DOJ) on vertical merger guidelines demonstrate this point. A vertical merger is one in which one of the two pre-merger companies sold inputs to the other. An example is Time Warner and AT&T: Prior to the merger, Time Warner sold media content to AT&T, which then provided the content to its customers.

The agencies received at least 74 sets of comments, and they lined up as one might expect: Some people believe the agencies’ draft guidelines are too lax, while others think they are too severe. What’s interesting is the types of empirical evidence presented, especially as they apply to tech.

Cases of vaporizing market power

Comments from TechFreedom summarize instances in which regulators and pundits were victims of the end of history illusion (which I have written about before). This illusion is where people believe that tomorrow will be like today.

What are some cases in which appearances of market power evaporated?

AOL–Time Warner : In 2000, regulators were worried that the combination of internet access leader AOL with an aging media giant would crush competition. Regulators were so concerned that they imposed a long list of conditions on the merger. In reality, AOL never figured out how to be a broadband provider, and the companies split nine years after the merger. Six years later, Verizon bought AOL.

: In 2000, regulators were worried that the combination of internet access leader AOL with an aging media giant would crush competition. Regulators were so concerned that they imposed a long list of conditions on the merger. In reality, AOL never figured out how to be a broadband provider, and the companies split nine years after the merger. Six years later, Verizon bought AOL. Yahoo : In 1998, Fortune magazine declared that Yahoo! had established dominance in search. Reality struck five years later when Google became the leading search engine.

: In 1998, Fortune magazine declared that Yahoo! had established dominance in search. Reality struck five years later when Google became the leading search engine. Nokia: The November 2007 cover of Forbes magazine asked whether anyone could catch Nokia. That year Nokia sold 430 million mobile handsets, equal to Motorola, Samsung, and Sony Ericsson combined. But Nokia’s fate was already sealed because Apple had introduced the iPhone five months earlier; Nokia was gone within 10 years.

I could go on to describe the declines of iTunes, MySpace, and others, but I won’t. The repeated lesson is that about the time some regulators and pundits declare a company has entrenched market power, the company could actually be ready to start its decline.

Empirical studies find vertical merger predominantly beneficial

Christopher Yoo provides a summary of empirical studies of vertical mergers. There are many ways that a vertical merger can benefit customers — improved efficiency, improved profitability of innovation and production, etc. — but the key question is how often these possibilities become reality. Evidently quite often.

One survey of empirical studies, published in the leading economics journal for such studies, put it this way:

We are therefore somewhat surprised at what the weight of the evidence is telling us. It says that, under most circumstances, profit maximizing vertical-integration decisions are efficient, not just from the firms’ but also from the consumers’ points of view. . . . Moreover, even in industries that are highly concentrated . . . the net effect of vertical integration appears to be positive in many instances.

Most frameworks for studying vertical mergers fail to reflect tech’s true nature

This point can be a bit esoteric, but it is important because it goes to how people think about antitrust. As best I could tell, all those expressing concerns over vertical merges used the following logical sequence: Assume that a firm has market power after a merger. Would it engage in conduct, such as raising the costs of rivals, that would benefit the firm to the harm consumers or rivals? If the answer is yes, then regulators should step in.

The starting point for this reasoning is key because it assumes that market power magically appears and is absolute. A better framing — one that reflects what really happens in tech — would be as follows: What would happen under the following rule: If any firm has many more customers than its rivals — say a 40 percent market share or more — then the firm must stop doing many of the things that made it successful. Also, the firm is not allowed to acquire important skills that other businesses possess by acquiring those businesses.

What would happen under such a rule? We already know. The European Union has such a policy, and European companies struggle to compete in the tech space.

What should be done?

The FTC and DOJ propose to give themselves broad latitude in deciding when to challenge a vertical merger. They would do well to place limits on themselves so that they rarely challenge such mergers, which have been beneficial historically.

The limits on regulation should be even more pronounced for the tech sector. The appearance of market power is always fleeting in tech, implying that the power is never really there. And the evidence is that punishing success with regulatory restrictions seriously curtails customers getting great services from successful firms.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

