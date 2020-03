Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 18 March 2020 04:29 Hits: 9

The United States and Canada are working on a plan to bar non-essential travel between the two countries, according to multiple reports late Tuesday.A Canadian government official told The Associated Press that the two countries were...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/488165-us-canada-preparing-to-unveil-border-restrictions-reports