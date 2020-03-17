It’s time to fill out the ‘Fill-in-the-Blank Price Gouging Form’ for the COVID-19 panic buying

Articles

Here we go again, it’s price gouging deja vu all over again! There are already more than 1,000 results for a Google News search for the phrase “price gouging coronavirus.” Using the blank “Fill-In-The-Blank Price Gouging Form” above that I learned about from Art Carden more than ten years ago, I’ve filled out the form below for the current coronavirus situation that has resulted in thousands of claims of “illegal price gouging” charging market prices for critical supplies that are in high demand and short supply in just about every US state.

Fearing increases in the prices of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and facemasks as a result of the coronavirus, officials in almost every US state have declared states of emergency whereby restrictions on “price gouging” are now in effect. According to various attorneys general, mayors and governors, the laws are designed to protect innocent consumers from “unconscionable” increases in the prices of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies and facemasks.

WARNING: As I’ve written many times in the past about price gougingcharging market prices for goods that are in high demand and short supply, the unintended and unseen adverse consequences of enforcing anti-price gouging laws are predictable, unfortunate, and avoidable. While government price controls may be motivated by an understandable desire to help consumers during the coronavirus pandemic by keeping prices for critical supplies low, those artificially low prices exert secondary effects that are guaranteed to retard the adjustment process. When prices are kept artificially low by government mandate, consumer demand for critical supplies (toilet paper, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and facemasks) is outstripping the available supplies resulting in artificial shortages for those supplies. The price gouging laws that prevent prices from rising to reflect the true market conditions are making the situation worse, not better because they do nothing to address and correct the underlying cause of the shortage – panic buying and hoarding by greedy consumers. What we know with economic certainty based on hundreds of years of history with “political price-setting” is that anti-price gouging laws are guaranteed to result in serious misallocations of critical resources at the exact time that an efficient allocation of those scarce, critical resources is desperately needed.

Bottom Line: A frequent claim we hear is that the laws of economics should be suspended, ignored or circumvented following a natural disaster or during a health crisis, which then motivates laws against “price-gouging.” But you can make a stronger case that it’s during an emergency when we want market prices to prevail and market forces to operate as forcefully and powerfully as possible. Reason? It’s the period during an emergency when efficient resource allocation and addressing scarcity become more heightened than during a normal, non-emergency period. Just like we

To address those serious economic disruptions and disaster-related shortages, we only have two basic choices: a) market prices that accurately reflect true scarcity and market fundamentals, or b) price controls that ignore scarcity and market forces, and therefore transmit false information about scarcity. Just like we want the most accurate, up-to-date health-related information about the coronavirus virus during this critical period, we should also want the most accurate, up-to-date information about the market conditions relating to critical supplies. And the best way to transmit the most accurate, timely information about the changing supply and demand conditions for critical supplies is by allowing market prices to prevail. Suppressing market prices with government price controls, like suppressing health information about the health crisis, is guaranteed to make the situation worse, not better.

As cruel as it may sound to those who are long on indignation and short on economics, market forces and market prices will address the current shortages more quickly and more effectively than government-determined, non-market based prices that result from anti-price gouging laws. The real choice today is not between low prices and high prices for critical supplies like water, cleaning supplies, facemasks and hand sanitizer, but between low prices for those supplies that are now no longer available and high prices for those supplies that might be available in the absence of anti-price gouging laws.

Related1: Price gouging joke from Russ Roberts via Mike Munger, edited slightly and modified for the current situation:

A guy goes into a store, to buy some toilet paper and hand sanitizer. But the milk and hand sanitizer are three times the normal prices. So the customer complains to the owner: “Those prices are way too high!” The owner replies, “So, buy it at the store across the street. That store is charging the normal prices.” The buyer shakes his head, “I can’t, he’s out of both items.” The owner nods, “Right. And as soon as I’m out of toilet paper and hand sanitizer, I’ll be able to charge the normal prices too!” The point is obvious: it’s better to be able to buy toilet paper and hand sanitizers at market prices that are temporarily elevated than to have no availability and empty shelves at the pre-emergency prices. The low prices for goods that are NOT available are no prices at all.

Related2: My comments in Tom Gantert’s article “Take Your Pick: ‘Price Gouging’ Or Toilet Paper Shortages” in MichiganCapitol Confidential:

The main problem today is the panic over-buying and hoarding by consumers who got to the stores first and bought up all of the critical supplies, which then created shortages of those supplies for consumers who unfortunately arrived later to find depleted inventories and empty store shelves. If prices for critical supplies had been allowed to increase to reflect the new, higher demand it would have discouraged some of the panic buying that is the real reason for the empty store shelves. The Michigan Attorney General’s position of preventing higher prices in response to higher demand for critical supplies along with reduced supplies during the coronavirus outbreak is economically misinformed and misguided and is guaranteed to make the situation worse, not better. Accurate, higher market prices that reflect the new market conditions will allocate scarce supplies much more efficiently during this emergency situation than inaccurate prices that are kept artificially low by government mandate.

Related3: See Dan Mitchell’s “Primer on ‘Price Gouging‘” that includes a good survey of recent articles on the frequent claims that businesses across the country are engaging in illegal price gougingcharging market prices for critical supplies that are in high demand and short supply.

Related4: My tweet from a few days ago:

Q: What caused shortages of face masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, and water?

A: Panic, over-buying by consumers who cleared the shelves.

Q: Will anti-price gouging laws address those shortages?

A: No, they will make it WORSE.

Q.E.D. March 14, 2020

Related 5: “COVID-19 Panic Buying Reminds Us ‘Price Gouging’ Is Good” editorial by the Issues and Insights editorial board.

Related 6: Cartoon via Dan Mitchell:

