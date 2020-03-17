5 questions for Branko Milanovic on the future of capitalism, inequality, and democracy

Articles

Do a capitalist economy and a democratic society go hand-in-hand? What does the future of China hold? Branko Milanovic explored these questions, and many others, in a recent episode of Political Economy.

Branko is a visiting professor at the City University in New York’s graduate center, as well as a senior scholar at the Stone Center on Socio-economic Inequality. Most recently, he is the author of Capitalism, Alone (2019).

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here.

Pethokoukis: Early in the book, you say capitalism is “not only the dominant, but the sole socioeconomic system in the world.” I think there are people these days who would add, “For the moment.” Is that status being challenged, or will capitalism continue to be the dominant system for the foreseeable future?

Milanovic: Toward the end of my book, I do mention that there could be some possible changes — capitalism could lose its dominant role.

But let me just say the following: There may be people today who actually talk about socialism, but in the US discourse, “socialism” is really social democracy — a capitalist system by any definition, in the sense that most of the production is done for profit on privately owned capital, and most of the employees are hired workers. So really the issue is terminological, not really substantive.

Some people question whether China is really capitalist. In China, you have privately owned capital, most of the labor is hired labor, and the production is conducted by decentralized coordination. You have 90 percent of the labor force working in private sectors or is self-employed. Workers in agriculture are self-employed. About 75 percent of the value added is non-state. So I think the argument is that China is capitalist is quite strong — I’m using the standard Marx-Weber definition of capitalism.

So while capitalism stands alone as the only mode of production connecting the entire world, it is not identically implemented around the world, and there are reasons to think that this won’t happen in the future, either.

Do you think a capitalist economy — or a market economy — is supportive of democracy?

I think it could be supportive. I’m not about to reject the argument that as people get rich, they tend to also want to have greater say in decision making.It is true if you look at Taiwan, South Korea, Portugal, Greece, Spain, and so forth.

The same argument could be made that middle class demands for democracy ended communism. In the 1960s, Raymond Aron was saying that increase of income and education in then-communist countries would eventually be the death of communism, because of the demand for democracy.

So I’m not rejecting the modernization argument. You can even turn that against me and say, “Well, wouldn’t that mean that China will have to eventually become democratic?” And I think it’d a legitimate question to ask.

Do you think we’re actually in a period of something called “late capitalism,” where the system, because of inequality, has grown so absurd and unstable it cannot continue?

This is not the crisis of capitalism. We are actually at the apotheosis of capitalism. First, look at the spread of capitalism to all countries. Second, there’s strong support of the current system — of decentralized coordination and private ownership — in Asian countries, which are more than a half of the world population. Vietnam comes in with 91 percent in favor of globalization, whereas at the bottom is France, with less than 30 percent.

I think what we call the crisis of capitalism is the crisis of the middle classes in Western countries who have not benefited from globalization as much as they were expecting, or as much as they saw their top one percent benefit. Then they question how the system is implemented at their own homes. Because we live in the United States or Western Europe, we just tend to forget that the support for the system is very strong in big parts of the world.

Do you think China’s state capitalist model will be sustainable?

The Chinese model could encounter many problems. One would be the demand for greater democracy. Another would be coalescing the concentration of political and economic wealth, but through political channels. There are many second generation, or sometimes third generation individuals linked with the Communist Party and so their children have also become rich. For example, Deng’s kids have become very rich. The legitimacy of the system is undermined by that type of behavior. There are really serious dangers if that system is maintained.

However, they may solve this problem, and I see the anticorruption campaign as one remedy. In that case, the fact that China is growing so fast technologically — and, in some areas, has not only caught up but is maybe at the advanced stages, which nobody expected 10 years ago — may be seen as an example the elites elsewhere might like to replicate.

What is your best-case scenario for the future of liberal capitalism, and what would be your worst case?

The best case is the Fukuyama case: Everybody becomes nice, no more armies, everybody’s at peace. They live happily ever after. There are no extremely rich people. Everything trickles down. I don’t think it’s realistic. The world won’t ever — at least, within the time span we can think of — become unified both economically and politically.

The worst case scenario is the dismantling of globalization and, to a larger extent, the dismantling of democracy. Current democratic capitalist countries to slide into plutocracy. Trade wars are waged and China becomes much more xenophobic. Trade links and global value chains are broken. Democracy basically gets hollowed out.

