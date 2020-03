Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 17:12 Hits: 0

Lawmakers should allocate at least another $1 billion in emergency funding for the coronavirus response, according to a letter from health care provider groups to congressional leaders.The letter from the American Hospital Association, American...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/487813-providers-ask-for-at-least-1-billion-for-next-coronavirus-stimulus-bill