Published on Monday, 16 March 2020

Multiple cities across the country are suspending evictions during the coronavirus crisis.Officials in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and San Antonio, as well as New York state, have announced a suspension in evictions during the outbreak,...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/487877-multiple-cities-suspend-evictions-during-coronavirus