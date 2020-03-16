Stimulus checks are not the same as a universal basic income

Articles

Former GOP presidential nominee and current Utah Senator Mitt Romney today proposed providing all American adults with $1,000 stimulus checks, among other assistance:

“Every American adult should immediately receive $1,000 to help ensure families and workers can meet their short-term obligations and increase spending in the economy,” a press release from Romney said Monday. “Congress took similar action during the 2001 and 2008 recessions. While expansions of paid leave, unemployment insurance, and SNAP benefits [the program formally known as food stamps] are crucial, the check will help fill the gaps for Americans that may not quickly navigate different government options.”

Romney’s logic of providing immediate checks to all adults appears to track that of Jason Furman, former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Obama, who on March 5, 2020 proposed a similar plan in the Wall Street Journal: “Congress should pass a simple one-time payment of $1,000 to every adult who is a U.S. citizen or a taxpaying resident, and $500 to every child who meets the same criteria.”

Note Furman’s use of “one-time.”

Furman goes on to also suggest that such “one-time” payments could recur in future years “if the unemployment rate rises to 5.5% and remains there or higher.” But that’s part of his argument for a broader suite of permanent “automatic stimulus” policies like extended unemployment benefits and state aid that “would trigger automatically in states where unemployment rates rise.” That automatic stimulus debate is important, but it can wait for another day.

For now, the key point is that Furman, like Senator Romney, is calling for one-time stimulus checks, not monthly payments akin to universal basic income (UBI).

But that fact hasn’t kept some news outlets and UBI proponents from intentionally fuzzing up that line, which is already blurred by the similarity between the one-time $1,000 payments and former Presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s call for $1,000 UBI checks each and every month.

For example, a Buzzfeed headline (deploying the multi-definition preposition “during” — which can mean both “at some point in” and “throughout”) said “Mitt Romney Thinks Every American Adult Should Get $1,000 During The Coronavirus Outbreak,” and suggested it amounted to “A rare Mitt Romney–Andrew Yang alliance.” The Daily Caller screamed “Mitt Romney Proposes Temporary Universal Basic Income Policy in Face of Coronavirus Pandemic.” Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said on Twitter, “GOP & Democrats are both coming to the same conclusion: Universal Basic Income is going to have to play a role in helping Americans weather this crisis.”

The reality is stimulus checks have been deployed in the wake of the last two recessions to quickly get money into the hands of all consumers. There are pros and cons to doing so again, complicated by the unique circumstances caused by the coronavirus. But no one should confuse a potential repeat of such one-time stimulus checks with far broader plans to send every American adult a UBI check every month — whether for the remainder of this emergency as some have suggested, or for the rest of time.

