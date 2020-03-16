The child tax credit: Onward and upward?

Articles

The child tax credit has grown markedly since its inception, rising from $400 per child in 1998 to $2,000 per child in 2018. Congress has also expanded the refundable portion of the credit, which is the amount payable in cash to parents whose credit value exceeds any federal income tax they may owe. Many lawmakers are proposing significant additional increases in the credit, including expansions of refundability. We do not take a position on these proposals, but we discuss the possible effects of one prominent proposal, the American Family Act of 2019.

Brief historical review

The Taxpayer Relief Act of 1997 created the child tax credit, setting it at $400 per child in 1998 and $500 per child thereafter. The credit, which is limited to children under 17, phases out at high incomes. Apart from a limited exception for parents with three or more children, the original credit was nonrefundable, meaning that it could only be used to offset federal income tax.

The 2001 tax cut made the credit partially refundable for some parents with labor earnings, regardless of the number of children. The tax cut also scheduled an increase in the credit to $1,000 per child by 2010, which Congress accelerated in 2003 and 2004. Stimulus laws adopted in 2008 and 2009 expanded the partial refundability. Although the provisions were slated to expire in 2010, Congress extended them and ultimately made them permanent in 2010, 2013, and 2015 legislation.

As a result of these measures, the credit value was $1,000 per child from 2003 through 2017. For 2009 through 2017, the portion of the taxpayer’s credits that could be refunded in cash — often called the “additional child tax credit” — was limited to 15 percent of labor earnings in excess of $3,000. For example, a parent with one child who had $8,000 of labor earnings and no income tax liability would have received a $750 cash payment (15 percent of the $5,000 excess of labor earnings over $3,000).

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) doubled the credit value to $2,000 per child. It also expanded the refundable portion to 15 percent of labor earnings over $2,500 (increasing the credit from $750 to $825 in the above example). However, it limited the refundable portion to $1,400 per child, adjusted annually for inflation. Furthermore, the legislation liberalized the credit phase-out for high-income taxpayers and created a $500 nonrefundable credit for dependents who do not qualify for the child tax credit. On the other hand, the TCJA repealed the personal exemption, a related provision that provided tax relief for families. These changes are set to expire at the end of 2025.

The graph below shows aggregate child tax credits, adjusted for inflation, from 1998 through 2018.

Aggregate credits grew six-fold during this period, with the largest jump occurring in 2018, when the TCJA changes took effect. (The 2018 numbers include the new $500 credit for other dependents.) Both the refundable and nonrefundable portions grew significantly.

Proposals for further expansion

President Trump and congressional Republicans have called for extending the TCJA’s child tax credit provisions (along with other expiring measures) beyond 2025. A large majority of congressional Democrats and a few Republicans have endorsed further increases in the credit.

A number of bills to further expand the credit have been introduced in Congress. We focus on one prominent bill, the American Family Act of 2019, which is sponsored by 38 of the 47 Democratic and independent senators and 186 of the 232 House Democrats. The bill would raise the credit to $3,600 for each child under six and $3,000 for each child aged six to 16 (17 in the House version of the bill), with inflation adjustments in future years. The credit would be fully refundable — that is, all parents, regardless of earnings, would receive the full value of the credit. The proposal would also tighten the credit’s high-income phase-out. Some parents could choose to receive the credit on a monthly basis.

The bill would substantially expand child tax credit availability. In the graphs below, we analyze a hypothetical taxpayer in 2020, a single parent with two eligible children, one under six and one aged six to 16. The parent claims the standard deduction, has no income other than labor earnings, and does not claim any credits except the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit (EITC). The first graph compares the child tax credit received by the parent under current law and the American Family Act as earnings rise from zero to $50,000.

Under current law, the parent receives no credit when labor earnings are below $2,500 because there is no income tax liability against which to claim the credit, and the refundable portion is unavailable. The refundable portion becomes available as earnings rise above $2,500. Also, as earnings rise above $18,650, the parent begins to accrue income tax liability against which to claim the credit. When earnings reach $30,650, the full $4,000 credit becomes available, with $1,200 used to offset income tax and $2,800 paid in cash.

Under the American Family Act, in contrast, the fully refundable $6,600 credit is available at all earnings levels.

In addition to the child tax credit, the parent is eligible for the fully refundable EITC. To provide a fuller picture, the graph below shows the parent’s income tax liability, net of both credits.

Due to the combination of the child tax credit and the EITC, the parent’s income tax liability is always negative (meaning that the taxpayer receives cash) when earnings are below $50,000, with the American Family Act making the liability more negative. For example, at earnings of $20,000, the bill would reduce net liability from negative $8,404 to negative $12,244, increasing the parent’s cash payment by $3,840.

The American Family Act’s proposed changes to the child tax credit would have advantages and disadvantages, as discussed in reports by the Columbia Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP), and the Institute for Family Studies. As illustrated in our graphs and a Congressional Research Service report, the bill would give significant amounts of money to parents, particularly low-income parents. However, the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center estimates that the bill would nearly double the revenue loss from the child tax credit, which would add to the deficit. Work incentives could also be reduced because the credit would no longer rise with earnings.

The child tax credit has grown dramatically since its creation 22 years ago. Congress faces important decisions as it considers proposals to further expand this tax provision affecting parents around the country.

