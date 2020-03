Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 16 March 2020 01:19 Hits: 5

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) clashed intensely over Social Security during the Democratic debate Sunday night, reigniting a flashpoint that has surfaced throughout the primary campaign.Biden took issue with ads...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/487720-biden-sanders-clash-on-social-security