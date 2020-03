Articles

Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

President Trump said Friday that he had waived all federal student loan interest “until further notice” amid the coronavirus outbreak.Trump said he had done so by executive action during a ceremony in the Rose Garden Friday afternoon.“To help our...

