Capitalism and democracy: My long-read Q&A with Branko Milanovic

Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

What is the future of capitalism: a democratic American-style model or something closer Chinese state capitalism? Last week on Political Economy, Branko Milanovic and I explored that question at length. In the process, we also discussed the political significance of inequality and the compatibility of capitalism and democracy.

Branko is a visiting professor at the City University in New York’s graduate center, and he’s a senior scholar at the Stone Center on Socio-economic Inequality. He’s also the author of several books, including Worlds Apart, Global Inequality, and, most recently, last year’s Capitalism, Alone.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: Right early in the book you say capitalism is “not only the dominant, but the sole socioeconomic system in the world.” I think there are people these days who would add, “For the moment.” Is there a challenge? Can your statement be challenged? Are you making the end-of-history argument?

Milanovic: No, it’s not the end-of-history argument. Toward the end of my book, I do mention that there could be some possible changes — capitalism could lose its dominant role.

But before I come to that, let me just say the following. There may be people today who actually talk about socialism, but in the US discourse, socialism is really social democracy —a capitalist system by any definition, in the sense that most of the production is done for profit on privately owned capital, and most of the employees are hired workers. So really the issue is terminological, not really substantive.

Now, the second part of your question was on capitalism being the sole mode of production. This is sometimes questioned by people who wonder if China is really capitalist.

They would say you’re using a broad definition of capitalism. Perhaps it doesn’t have that much meaning.

They would be wrong on that, because I’m using a very specific definition of capitalism, which I just mentioned. In China, you have privately owned capital, most of the labor is hired labor, and there’s decentralization — the production is conducted by decentralized coordination. You have 90 percent of the labor force working in private sectors or is self-employed. Workers in agriculture are self-employed. About 75 percent of the value added is non-state. So I think the argument is that China is capitalist is quite strong. It’s not that I’m using an idiosyncratic definition of capitalism. I think I’m using the most standard, Marx-Weber definition of capitalism.

I think, at least in this country, when we think of capitalism, we think of what maybe other people would call “American-style capitalism.” And that’s different certainly than what we see in China. I guess it’s different than what we see in Scandinavia.

What is the state of American-style capitalism? Is it the dominant form of capitalism? Or is that changing, if it isn’t?

While capitalism is “alone” as the really only mode of production now connecting the entire world, it is not identical throughout the world. And I think that was the mistake of people who believed in the end of history. They believed that, both politically and economically, the world would actually converge to a single regime. There would be a single way of doing things, everything would be ethically simple, and so on. And I think if anything, we know now that this did not happen. I believe there are good reasons — historical and other reasons — why this is not likely to happen.

So now to answer your question very quickly: Of course, American-style capitalism is not the only capitalism, as you mentioned. There is social democratic capitalism, which is still strong in Europe, even if it is under some pressure.

A sign supporting Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders is posted in a street median in Oakland, California, U.S., March 2, 2020. Via REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

There is also the Chinese type — what I call, “political capitalism.” And I explain the definitions in the book, and why I think it is “political capitalism,” but it is, nevertheless, still capitalism.

But with capitalism in the United States, in our experience, capitalism and democracy go together — political freedom and economic freedom. But obviously what we’ve seen in China is that capitalism, at least in your definition, doesn’t need democracy. You have a capitalist society where people work for the private sector, where there’s profits. But it’s not a democracy.

I don’t want to go into this very serious political discussion, but I think that it is a misconception that capitalism and democracy go together. Actually — I did some calculations using Polity IV data — if you look historically from 1820, the current definition of democracy and capitalism were practically not linked at all. If you look at the number of country years, I think it was 15 percent of country years that countries were not democratic. And even the US, if I may remind you, was originally an oligarchy — a slave-holding oligarchy. So it was really far from a democracy. If you look in 1878 or 1877, I believe, only four states had full male franchise.

So what we do now is project a very modern concept of democracy backwards, but really it was not the case. Capitalism existed without democracy, and did quite well. And even recently, you had Greece, Chile, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and Brazil — a number of countries that were not democratic.

Do you think a capitalist economy — especially what some people might call a market economy — is supportive of democracy?

I think it can be supportive. You know, I’m not totally set to reject the modernization argument that as people get rich, they tend to also want to have greater say in decision making.

I’d really like to believe that, very badly.

But there seems to be less confidence in that answer than there was 20 years ago, when it seemed like it was just an unstoppable force. It was an iron law of history that that was going to happen. Now people are somewhat less confident.

There are some arguments that we have seen Huntington was right about that. And it is true that if you look at Taiwan, for example. Look at South Korea and all the countries that I mentioned before, Portugal, Greece, Spain, and so forth. There was eventually demand for democracy.

The same argument could also have been made that middle class demands for democracy ended communism. That was the argument made in the 1960s by Raymond Aron when he was saying that increase of income and education in then-communist countries would eventually be the death of communism, because of the demand for democracy.

So I’m not rejecting that argument, and you can turn it against me and say, “Well, wouldn’t that mean that China will have to eventually become democratic?” I think it’s a legitimate question to ask.

Yes, I think that people are less confident because of what we have seen in the last 30 years. Broadly speaking, after the fall of the Berlin Wall, we have seen a decline in democracy. Not only by typical standards of measurements like Polity IV or other indicators, but we also see this in the “retreat” of democracy in China, if you will. And then also countries like Vietnam work quite well without democracy. And you can say there has even been some backsliding in democratic countries.

Regarding socialism, I’ll just define it: an economic system where government owns the leading industries. You can still have your private grocery, the Kroger grocery store, or the Bodega down the street, but the leading sectors are owned by the government. Is that a dead economic theory? Is that a dead ideology?

Well, you described to some extent China, but not fully.

The Chinese banking system, as we know, is very much directed by state. The state has an important role. And several large industries like steel producers, iron, and electricity are still state-owned.

But the model is actually not different at all from the model that Turkey had from the 1950s onwards, or even Chile. When we look at the share of labor force in China today, being employed in the state sector including administration and all the rest, that number is very similar to what France had in 1982. It’s likely higher in China. It’s 22 percent in China, it was maybe 15 percent in France, so it’s slightly higher, but not very different.

And that model now may be implemented from the right, not necessarily from the left. You can see that Jair Bolsonaro might do that in Brazil. You can see that with Boris Johnson with all his plans for regional revitalization and the role of the state. We can see now the role of the state being used by people who are ostensibly “right-wing.” So I’m not quite convinced that that model, even leaving aside China, has absolutely no future. We can see it in Ethiopia as well.

When I’m on Twitter, I’ll tweet about capitalism and markets, and what I’m repeatedly told is that really just that we’re actually in a period something called “late capitalism.” Late capitalism is where the system, because of inequality, has grown so absurd and unstable it cannot continue, and we’re going to get something else.

I’m not sure exactly what that something else is, but do you think we are in a period of late capitalism, where it is ripe for a substantive change so that we will not recognize American capitalism a generation from now?

Well, it’s interesting that you mention late capitalism. Recently I wrote that it was not the crisis of capitalism, we are actually at some sense, in my opinion — and I’ll explain why I think so — at the apotheosis of capitalism now.

Why I think so is first of all, the spread of capitalism — which you already talked about — to all the countries. Secondly, the support of the current system of decentralized coordination, private ownership, especially in all Asian countries. Asian countries are more than a half of the world population. And when you look at these surveys, Vietnam comes in with 91 percent for globalization, whereas at the bottom is France, with I think less than 30 percent.

So to a larger extent, I think what we call the crisis of capitalism is the crisis of the middle classes in Western countries that have not benefited from globalization as much as they were expecting, or as much as they saw their top one percent benefit. Then they question how the system is implemented at their own homes. Because we live in the United States or Western Europe, we just tend to forget that the support for the system is very strong in big parts of the world.

But even in the crisis of the broad middle class in advanced economies — what degree of is this just really an overhang from the financial crisis? We had this amazing shock — particularly in the housing sector, which holds the assets owned by the middle class — and a very slow recovery, very different than the V–shape recovery we’ve seen in past recessions.

As this expansion sort of rolls on, the crisis is going to disappear. As you can see, I’ve written about polls saying that 90 percent of us are happy with our financial situations. 70 percent think this is a great economy. Is this crisis just really a manifestation of that financial crisis? And as we move further away from it, the crisis will fade?

Yeah, I agree with that. If you look at the most recent data, we actually have an unprecedented expansion in the US. The confidence of public consumption is what apparently seems like at an all-time high. So I do believe if the expansion and growth continues and some of that affects or helps the middle class and even the poor people, then obviously the effects of the crisis would gradually lessen and the issues will become, to some extent, left aside and forgotten.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., March 6, 2020. Via REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

If this were to happen in the US — and I will leave Western Europe for the moment, because I think the situation there is more difficult and different — then in three or four years we might not any talk about the crisis of capitalism or “late capitalism” whatsoever.

So I think in that sense, it is wrong to move so strongly based on what just happened last year or the year before that, because we have moved from triumphalism of capitalism to huge doubts whether capitalism can persist.

And then maybe in four years when the economic growth picks up, we will say, “Well, we are back to the Fukuyama lifestyle.” Actually, throughout this whole period, we have had two models of capitalism, which really did exist the whole time. And they were delivering significantly different results.

Is the US run by an oligarchy? When people call some people — whether it’s Bill Gates or Michael Bloomberg, very wealthy people or billionaires — oligarchs, does that make sense to you? Does that feel right? That’s a good description of America’s billionaires?

We have become used to calling the rich Russians “oligarchs,” and the Americans have become “plutocrats.” *Laughs* I think that it is a reasonable description in the sense that you can argue that democracy — particularly in the US, where there are practically no limits on campaign spending — that democracy gradually could — I’m not saying is, but could — be hollowed out and replaced with something that, on the face of it, would look democratic. But it would be substantially directed by the rich. And not only just through the president. As we know, in the US, most of the legislation depends on Congress. So if Congress becomes the appendage of the rich, then obviously legislation would be the legislation of the rich.

I often make this comparison, which I think is very relevant: If you look at the Roman Republic, it was a republic. It was an oligarchy of the senators who were decision makers. But when it became a de facto dictatorship with the empire, with Octavian being the first emperor, all the accoutrements of the Republic continued. There were annual votes of senators. They would vote, with Octavian and Tiberius afterwards and so forth. But it really seemed, on the face of it, continuation of the Roman Republic.

So I think that is a danger that could happen in democratic countries, where we have a system which looks similar to what we had before, but it’s fundamentally changed.

So what’s the preemptive solution to that? Is it making sure that Jeff Bezos, instead of being worth $120 billion, is worth $60 billion? Is it some sort of wealth tax over time, dramatically changing these fortunes, dramatically reducing them? Is that the kind of thing we need? Certainly some people have suggested it.

I’m not saying that’s not one of the ways to do it. And as you know, it’s not something so special for the United States because anti-trust and the breaking of monopolies was actually done before. It was not something which was unheard of even for the United States. As we know, the US also was a country with very high marginal tax rates. So there was a little bit of an ideology, as I was saying before, about democracy projecting into the past, saying things would have never happened back then. Of course they happened.

So that’s one way, but I think the more important way is — toward the end of my book I come up with like, four conclusions. And I think that the most important one is reducing the role of money in politics. So technically speaking, even if Jeff Bezos stays with $120 billion, if you don’t allow him or other people like him to actually have any influence in politics — which means public financing of the campaigns — then of course the influence will be much less. There is still the issue of the media control by the rich, which is a separate dish. And I think that too has to be put on the table.

If the rich didn’t own the media, but we might not have a media right now in this country. We might not have The New York Times. We would not have The Washington Post.

There will be one channel, it would be like the Soviet Union — I agree that would be the case. I’m not saying that the rich should never own any form of media outlet. Let me put it on a very intuitive level. There is something odd about the current situation. And as I said, I am not very keen always to talk about the current situation, but look at the current situation. Trump, who is an oligarch or a plutocrat, is the president. Bloomberg, who was running a very serious campaign to unseat one oligarch by another oligarch, owns a media empire. And then you have Jeff Bezos, the richest man in America, with a media empire. I mean, this is very clearly a concentration of economic wealth, media control, and political power. It seems obvious to me.

I’ll hear some stats about wealth inequality in this country thrown around. There’s different ways of figuring it, but the top one percent own 40 percent of the wealth, and the bottom 80 percent only own like a single-digit fraction.

What are the right numbers? What are the numbers where you’re not concerned anymore? If the top one percent didn’t own 40 percent — I have a feeling if the number was the top one percent owned 20 percent, people would be saying, “The top one percent own 20 percent! We can’t have that.” As long as they own a lot, this argument will be repeated. Is less the right answer? I don’t know. But I don’t think Bernie would say, if the top one percent owned 20 percent, “Wow, we’ve really achieved equality in this country.”

It’s a difficult number. There are many reasons for that. I actually think that when people argue that there is too much wealth inequality, they argue — take for example, Angus Deaton, who is far from socialist but argues that there is too much influence or wealth on political processes — that these extremely high fortunes, which are not only limited to the top five guys, have quite a lot of influence on the political space.

But when we come to the statistics of wealth and inequality, things really get very complicated. First, what is counted in wealth? The bottom part of the US income distribution might have reasonably good lives because they are boring. And their net wealth is close to zero or maybe negative, but their way of life is not very bad because they’re able to borrow.

Secondly, one reason I think we have very high concentration of wealth is because the middle class only owns housing. And you have very little financial assets in the middle. In Ed Wolff’s book, the top 10 percent of Americans own 92 percent of financial assets. So that’s where the concentration is very high. There’s actually very little of the trickling down or the financial assets. And that’s why I’m arguing for broadening capital ownership.

Let me ask you this. So the great disparity you mentioned is there because the average person doesn’t own a lot of stock. But what about housing? You would get the impression that the reason rich people own a lot of assets is because it’s all been through inheritance, or maybe they’ve gotten it through cronyism. But isn’t housing just a big part of this story?

No. When we speak of the middle class, housing is really much higher than that. The US picture — and I think it’s the same as many other rich countries — is the bottom 30 percent have zero net assets. Then from the 30th percentile to the 95th percentile, the bulk, more than 90 percent, of your assets is housing.

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen before sunrise in New York City, U.S., July 17, 2019. Via REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

And then when you come to the top five percent — because they are no longer going to spend on housing, like having fifty mansions — they go into the financial assets. So that’s where the financial assets are.

And how do you give the middle class more financial assets? Certainly, there’s all kinds of social security privatization plans, maybe a sovereign wealth fund. How do you go about that?

That’s not an easy question, because people would say, “Well, maybe middle class people actually don’t have very high incomes. They don’t really want to invest in something which is an insecure asset, shares or even bonds,” and so on. However, I don’t think sufficient effort has been made for that.

I argue in the book that you can have at least three different ways of trying to help. One is worker shareholding, which there is a framework for in the US and the UK — employee stock ownership plans. And of course there are quite a few companies that have had that or still actually have that.

A second point is giving tax advantages to small investors. I think it’s quite an important point because currently, tax advantages very often go to the larger investors, who are able to have high return on that wealth because they have more income and more wealth. The wealth fund managers are not going to take your account if you have like, $10,000 to invest. So obviously you’ll get much better advice if you’re rich.

And a third way would be inheritance taxation, which could be used to give capital grants to people at a given age to everybody. That was Tony Atkinson’s suggestion, going back to James Meade from the 1970s. These would be attempts to broaden the middle class ownership.

To what extent are you concerned that for every worrisome trend you’ve identified —technology just is going to make it worse? It’s going to exacerbate all those trends, and that will create an instability or crisis of capitalism.

My position on many issues is not very easily pigeonholed. On technology, I am not a pessimist. I’m a technological optimist. I actually believe technology would have a very important and positive role to play with regard to climate change. I think it would have a positive role to play I think even with respect to wealth.

Let me explain why. If you look at the US top wealth holders — there are some nice studies done by McCrisken or by Freund from the Peterson Institute — the US has a fewer share, currently, of billionaires who have inherited their wealth and a fewer share of chronic capitalists. Although one can argue that Microsoft has monopoly power. But I say that the share is smaller.

If we had faster technological development, I think we would have more churning at the top. We already see that. There was no Zuckerberg 15 years ago, right? There was Nokia 15 years ago. There was Blackberry. So with faster technological change, you would have new people coming on top.

They could be disrupting all the leaders.

Absolutely. And you know what? Many of these rents that are being now collected would be essentially dissipated. So technological change, in that sense, will be a big reshuffler. And it already has been. Because when you look at people today and compare how many of them were on that list when Forbes 400 started, very few are. Because it was all new people.

Facebook Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg greets Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) after testifying at a House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, U.S., October 23, 2019. Via REUTERS/Erin Scott

Now they could be extremely rich. That’s the difficult issue. Then you might have different people, but the people would be extremely rich, so that some of the problems that we identified maybe would be still there. But they will be not the same people.

To the extent you think these kinds of wealth disparities are a problem, they’re less worrisome — correct me if I’m wrong — because of how they got rich.

Sure, I agree.

Because sometimes I feel like that issue is not addressed. I feel that people’s issue is that some person —whether it’s Jeff Bezos, the Google guys — they’re rich, and that’s the problem. Well, you know, wouldn’t it be much of a much bigger problem if they got rich because they knew someone in government?

Absolutely. I totally agree. That’s why I wrote in the book that actually there is a marked difference — and I’m not, of course, supportive of this extreme wealth in the US — but there is a marked difference in how these people became rich and how not all, but many, of the Russian or Ukrainian oligarchs became rich. For example, if you look at somebody like Abramovich or even Khodorkovsky, you cannot pinpoint anything that they have done. But you cannot say that for Jeff Bezos. You might disagree as I do with some of his practices, but it’s very clear he has done something.

And then people in many countries, for example, Angola. Simply the case of the richest woman in Africa, the daughter of Dos Santos — what has she done? She was his daughter, and through that particular role amassed enormous wealth and invested in monopoly power over the control of oil in Angola. Well, if you give me oil — I’ve never heard anything about oil, I’ve never seen an oil ring — but if you give me the entire oil of Angola, I bet you I’m going to become rich too. You know, it’s not very hard to become rich if you’re the sole seller of Angolan oil.

Do you think the state capitalist model that China has will be sustainable? Over the next generation, it might be a sustainable economic model for which people will say: “Yes, that’s another way of doing capitalism that will put your country in the technological frontier or keep raising your broad middle class. It may not have the freedoms you want, and Milton Friedman may not like it, but that is obviously a viable model that stood this test of time.”

I’m not sure if Milton Friedman wouldn’t like it, actually. I think he might like it because if you look at Milton Friedman or even Hayek, if there were weights that they would give to democracy versus economic freedom, I would say they would go for 90 percent economic freedom, 10 percent democracy. So I’m not quite sure on that.

But is it a viable model? The model can encounter some problems in the same way that the American model of democracy can encounter plutocratic problems. The Chinese model can encounter many problems. One, demand for greater democracy — say in the way that the economy or the country is being run. Secondly, coalescing the concentration of political and economic wealth, but through political channels.

It is not an accident I mentioned Trump before. He and his family and other people who are at the top are princelings, which means they are second generation, or sometimes third generation individuals linked with the Communist Party and so their children have also become rich. For example, Deng’s kids have become very rich. So this is a danger because the legitimacy of the system is undermined by that type of behavior. There are really serious dangers if that system is maintained.

However, if they do solve this problem, and they see the anticorruption campaign as a way to solve that problem — the fact that China is growing so fast technologically, which nobody expected 10 years ago and in some areas not only caught up but is maybe at the advanced stages of technological development — may be replicated and may be seen as an example that the elites elsewhere might like to replicate.

I would question whether Hayek would like China’s 2025 plan. They had a real confidence that the engineers of China would be able to target certain sectors for subsidies. But I’m sure several listeners are probably having the same opinion. So I feel at the very least, I need to express him so they probably stop screaming.

Let me just clarify that. You mentioned the absence of democracy, and I think that Hayek and Friedman, as I was saying before, were not putting a big weight on democracy. Now, decentralized coordination, yes. They probably would not like that the government or the state are deciding to whom the loans should go. I agree with that. I have a blog, which I think maybe some people would like to read. It’s called “Hayekian Communism in China.” So there is a certain Hayekian part there.

To finish up, I like liberal democracies. I like market capitalism. What is your best-case scenario for the future of liberal capitalism, and what would be your most worrisome case?

The best case, objectively speaking, is the Fukuyama case. Everybody becomes nice, there are no more armies. Everybody’s just at peace. And they live happily ever after. There are no extremely rich people. Everything trickles down. I don’t think it’s a realistic scenario. So I don’t think that the world will ever — at least, within the time span we can think of — become unified both economically and politically.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a special address at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland January 23, 2020. Via REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

I do think economic unification, which was achieved by capitalism, makes lots of sense because — it’s easier to say now then maybe 30, 40 years ago — it really works on our natural instincts of wishing to improve our economic position, going back to Adam Smith: The betterment of our own first self–interests and betterment of our economic position. That’s something which I think is common, whether you take a Chinese, a Vietnamese, a Russian, a Serbian like myself, or an American.

Are you arguing the “good enough” case? That there’s enough opportunity, we don’t need nicer televisions, we don’t need that? Some people do argue that case, and they argue for maybe environmental reasons. It’s the de-growth case. That’s good enough for people. It’s good enough.

Oh no, but I don’t believe in that argument, because I think that we always need to be producing new needs in us. That’s how any system is built. And this is something that people of certain age like myself remember: I remember that we didn’t have the need for being instantly in touch with everybody in the world. The reason why we didn’t have that need was because that particular gadget did not exist then. But now it exists. And then in 10 years there’ll be another gadget that we cannot even imagine now. And then we would feel the need for that.

So in that sense, the belief that our needs are finite and then somehow we would end up with some world — I think it’s a fantasy world — where we would work like 12 hours a day and we would just go to theaters and stuff. That doesn’t make any sense. So I don’t believe in that at all.

What’s your worst case scenario?

The worst case scenario is that currently democratic capitalist countries to slide into plutocracy. Democracy basically gets hollowed out. There is great role of the state, there is a reversal of globalization. There are breaking of trade links and global value chains. There are some trade wars and China essentially becomes much more xenophobic or with the greater power of the state.

So the worst case scenario would be basically the dismantling of globalization and, to a larger extent, the dismantling of democracy.

Branko, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thank you very much. It was a pleasure.

