Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 22:58 Hits: 5

Trump aides are studying the nation’s response after 9/11 and during the 2008-09 crisis to design an aid package for an economy quickly slamming the brakes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/03/12/trump-coronavirus-economy-127679