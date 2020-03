Articles

Democrats are pushing to include paid sick and family leave as part of any economic response to coronavirus.The likelihood of enacting at least a temporary paid leave policy went up Tuesday, when President Trump mentioned the issue in his list of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/487141-democrats-push-for-paid-leave-in-coronavirus-response