Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 16:28 Hits: 4

Wells Fargo chief executive Charles Scharf sought to convince lawmakers Tuesday that he could turn around the scandal-ridden bank after years of regulatory lapses, bipartisan outrage and billions of dollars in fines and settlements.Scharf, the bank’...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/486820-wells-fargo-chief-pledges-fresh-start-for-scandal-ridden-bank