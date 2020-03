Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee asked the IRS on Tuesday for an update about how the coronavirus is impacting the tax-filing season, including the agency's "continued evaluation" of whether it's necessary to extend the filing season...

