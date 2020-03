Articles

Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to investigate whether former Wells Fargo chief executive Timothy Sloan violated federal law and lied to Congress while testifying before the committee she chairs.Waters,...

