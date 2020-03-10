5 questions for Hal Varian on Big Tech’s contributions to the future

Articles

The debate in Washington on American technological innovations has shifted from “Big Tech is leading us to the future” to “What has tech done for us lately?” So has the technology sector failed to deliver for the past few decades? Hal Varian recently joined me on Political Economy to explain why he doesn’t believe that’s the case.

Hal is the chief economist at Google and an emeritus professor at UC Berkeley. He’s also the author of two economics textbooks, and the co–author of Information Rules: A Strategic Guide to the Network Economy.

Has there been a lack of meaningful tech progress since the 1960s?

There have been a lot of technological advances that occurred in this period — a myriad of improvements in health and a myriad of improvements in artificial intelligence. For instance, the kind of visual recognition we have now was a dream 10 years ago.

True, the 20th century is a tough act to follow. In 70 years, we went from the horse and buggy to walking on the moon, whereas our big technology of the day is digital computing and communications technology. But that has completely changed the world in terms of information dissemination and knowledge. Data can flow around the world in seconds. Two decades ago, it was weeks and months.

Rather than relying, for example, on libraries, we nowadays have internet access to this huge amount of content that’s available to everyone for free, which would really be a big surprise to people a few decades ago.

Another example is navigating in a strange town. That was really pretty tough, but now we just ask Google Maps and think nothing of it. So these innovations have made life far more convenient.

Are you concerned about a Neo–Luddite kind of techlash where people push back on change and try to slow down technological progress because they’re worried about losing their jobs to automation?

We should not be concerned, for two reasons. One is the impact on the demand curve from technological advances and automation. The second is a shift in the supply curve of labor due to demographic changes. The US labor market is seeing a big impact just from baby boomers retiring, but they’ll also continue consuming, especially healthcare. So becoming more productive in providing healthcare, providing day-to-day services — these are going to be quite important.

The low unemployment rates and labor shortages in many areas aren’t just cyclical. The major part is really structural. For the next 30 years we’re going to see tight labor markets, long-term unemployment, and recessions, unless there are phenomenal advances in labor-saving devices. In fact, the labor force in the US would be contracting if it weren’t for legal immigration.

Is Big Tech great for innovation because they spend a lot on research and development, or are they terrible for innovation because their market dominance scares off competitors?

The first claim is more accurate — there’s more competition in the tech sector than many people assume. In 2018, there were 631 startups working in artificial intelligence and machine learning, although Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and even some countries were already investing there. If those new startups were scared of these larger firms, there wouldn’t be 631 of them.

These startups also are not all trying to get IPOs. Nowadays, there are six times as many acquisitions as IPOs. If these companies can master and produce a product that develops a particular skill that’s valuable to other companies, they will most likely be acquired.

It’s an intensely competitive world out there. But acquisition is really a big plus because often these companies that are acquiring them are not killing them off, but utilizing their skills to make better products.

Would you like to see Washington spend more on R&D, or at least spend differently on R&D?

Comparing the division between private and public expenditure on R&D back in 1950 and today, the private sector is doing the majority of the R&D now while the public sector has cut back significantly.

That’s a problem, because many past innovations came out of government research. The digital library program spun off three search engines: Google, Inktomi, and Lycos. Autonomous vehicles were funded at universities over a decade-long period. The government funded research at its early stage, and then they stepped back and let the private sector take over when the technology was efficient and mature.

Given the explosion of the US budget deficit, the decline in infrastructure spending, and nothing being done on climate change, do you think that we’re not as future-oriented as we were before, or as much as we need to be today?

Well, another example of what you’re describing is science fiction. When I was a kid, I loved science fiction. They were all utopian, but now they’re all dystopian. Reading a science fiction book has become kind of depressing, because they’re future-oriented, but they’re looking at a negative future.

One possible reason for this is: As people age, they become somewhat more pessimistic, they are more risk averse, and they don’t have quite the energy that they have in their youth.

Now all the developing countries are all aging rapidly. The two areas that are getting younger are India and Africa, basically. So fast forward 20 years from now, and you might see a world with a tired, developed world and a very energetic developing world. There’s lots of possibilities for gains from trade when you’ve got that structure. And that’s the optimistic view, but you also could have competition for resources, which is a pessimistic view.

