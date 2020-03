Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 21:13 Hits: 3

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Monday sued Fifth Third Bank, alleging that it opened and charged fees on bank and credit card accounts for customers without their consent.In a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/486688-consumer-bureau-alleges-fifth-third-bank-opened-unauthorized-accounts-for