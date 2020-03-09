COVID-19, the global economy, and Cygnus atratus

Articles

Published on Monday, 09 March 2020

The 2007–2009 Global Financial Crisis came as a nasty, unexpected shock to most people after a multi-decade “Great Moderation” and long boom. But not to Black Swan author Nassim Nicholas Taleb. Back then, he said the exploding economic catastrophe was more properly a “white swan” — at least to him since he had previously spotted dangerous levels of risk-taking in the international financial system.

But to the less perceptive, the twin banking and housing crises sure seemed to meet Taleb’s definition of a black swan: “Number one, its probability is low and based on past knowledge. Two, although its probability is low, when it happens it has a massive impact. And three, people don’t see it coming before the fact, but after the fact, everybody saw it coming.” As Taleb has clearly stated: You cannot predict a black swan.

So given that definition, then, in no way should the current coronavirus outbreak be considered a black swan, some bolt-from-the-blue happening. News headlines such as “Trump faces ‘black swan’ threat to the economy and reelection” misunderstand the theory. And President Trump is wrong when he says, “I just think this is something that you can never really think is going to happen.”

As I just wrote for The Week, many regular Americans could easily cite several dangerous global outbreaks from the past two decades: SARS in 2004, H1N1 in 2009, and the Ebola outbreak in 2015. Moreover, 21st century popular culture — books, TV shows, film, video games — is steeped in the idea of dangerous viral outbreaks. Few of us are really shocked that something like this is happening. In 2018, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates said he had directly raised the issue of a “large and lethal” pandemic with Trump.

More importantly, there have been numerous studies over the past decade warning governments of the potential for a pandemic at least as bad as the 1918 influenza. Just last September, the Global Preparedness Monitoring board issued a report warning, “There is a very real threat of a rapidly moving, highly lethal pandemic of a respiratory pathogen killing 50 to 80 million people and wiping out nearly 5% of the world’s economy. A global pandemic on that scale would be catastrophic, creating widespread havoc, instability and insecurity.”

At this point, pandemic threats should be boilerplate in any big-picture forecast. If rich nations’ governments anywhere find themselves ill-prepared to effectively meet the COVID-19 challenge, citizens should reject “black swan” claims and hold officials thoroughly accountable.

