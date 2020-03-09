FISA surveillance reform: 2 responsible compromises

Articles

What is one to make of the current muddle over reform of a key government surveillance program before key provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) expire on March 15? Does the debate over legislation to extend a current grant of authority harken back to similar past divisions between civil libertarians and intelligence hawks over the 2015 USA Freedom Act? Are the splintered partisan positions similar? The answer so far seems to be yes, with significant variations — not least President Donald Trump’s lingering bitterness over his experience with the FISA process during the 2016 campaign.

The draft bill at issue is the product of delicate negotiations between the House Judiciary Committee, which has traditionally been more attuned to privacy considerations, and the House Intelligence Committee, which has been more security conscious. This remains true even with the Democrats controlling the House.

The most significant reform cancels the National Security Agency’s (NSA) authority to conduct sweeping so-called metadata operations, under which the agency, under the supervision of the Foreign Intelligence Security Court, has collected data about phone calls and text messages deemed necessary to uncover terrorist plots or other clandestine foreign intelligence activities. (Because the program had run into continuous technical and legal difficulties, the NSA had voluntarily ended the program in 2019.) The NSA and FBI are still allowed to apply to the FISA court for retrospective data collection if they can show a specific relation to an ongoing investigation.

In response to the Justice Department inspector general’s scathing report on the handling of the Carter Page case, the draft bill also includes changes (which critics charge are not nearly enough) to the FISA court review process. The FISA court is instructed to make greater use of the “amici,” or friends of the court, provided for in earlier legislation. They represent an independent voice in FISA proceedings, and under the new draft, they should be utilized whenever the cases present novel or significant interpretations of the law.

The amici are also to be given access to all documents accompanying a case. Further, the draft requires the director of national intelligence to declassify and publish all decisions, orders, and opinions in cases where the amici are utilized.

On February 26, the House Judiciary Committee postponed a markup of the original draft, bowing to charges by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) that the draft contained only “puny reforms,” was a bad compromise, and the product of “side deals done in secret.”

In the days since that postponement, the enduring fault lines underlying FISA surveillance have come fully into view. Here is a rundown of the players and opposing views.

At one end, there are intelligence hawks who want a clean extension of the current terms of the FISA surveillance powers. Attorney General William Barr and Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are in this camp — Barr has suggested that he assuage criticisms of the FISA process through administrative action. The compromise Judiciary-Intelligence bill bows in the direction of reform as described above but fails to satisfy Democratic privacy advocates and libertarian-leaning Republicans in Congress.

For instance, the House Democratic Progressive Caucus is backing changes proposed by Lofgren, and libertarian Republicans such as Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Mike Lee (R-UT), as well as Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Doug Collins (R-GA) are pressing the president not to agree either to a clean extension or very modest reforms.

On March 3, President Trump called a meeting of congressional Republicans to attempt to reach a compromise among the various factions before the March 15 deadline. He made it clear that he would not sign a simple permanent extension. (The president has not educated himself on the details of the intelligence and privacy trade-off but is still transfixed by the Carter Page episode and is adamant for “reform” of the FISA process and court.)

The meeting ended inconclusively, with the president urging the legislators to work out a compromise. Given the complicated legal and political situation, it currently looks likely that Congress will settle for another brief extension of the expiring authority. Here are two suggestions for “splitting the baby” going forward.

First, as advocated by the privacy and libertarian representatives, the powers and utilization of the FISA “friends of the court” should be expanded. Rep. Lofgren argued for a friends of the court appointment whenever a case involved an American citizen. If this proves too rigid and unwieldy, future legislation could include language strongly instructing the FISA court to seek an independent voice in cases involving spying on US citizens, unless the circumstances of a particular case obviated the need for such counsel.

Second, Lofgren and a number of Republicans are calling for a total end to all spying on American citizens, withdrawing all such authority from intelligence agencies. This goes a step too far and could cripple US intelligence efforts in circumstances one cannot foretell. Rather than an absolute ban, authority should be strictly regulated, with clear guidelines that limit the conditions under which such spying is sanctioned by the FISA court.

It should also be noted that Attorney General Barr’s suggestion that all of this could be handled through administrative actions is an inadequate solution. The issues are too basic to be left to the discretion of current and future Justice Department officials.

There are no perfect solutions to the intelligence and privacy conundrums, but hopefully these recommendations provide a rebalancing based on the lessons of recent FISA surveillance history.

